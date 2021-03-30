Global Marketing Automation Software Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Marketing Automation Software will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Marketing Automation Software market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 2380 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Marketing Automation Software market will register a 16.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4375.5 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: HubSpot, Marketo, Act-On Software, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Oracle, Infusionsoft, IBM, Cognizant, ETrigue, GreenRope, Hatchbuck, IContact, LeadSquared, MarcomCentral, Salesfusion, SALESmanago, SAP, SAS Institute, SharpSpring, Aprimo

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Marketing Automation Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Mobile Application

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Marketing Automation Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Marketing Automation Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marketing Automation Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marketing Automation Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Marketing Automation Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

