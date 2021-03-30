Global OBD Telematics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

OBD Telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles.

OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of OBD Telematics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global OBD Telematics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1563.3 million in 2019. Over the next five years the OBD Telematics market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2251.1 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Delphi, Continental, Bosch, LG, Geotab, Danlaw, CalAmp, Automatic, Dash, Zubie, Xirgo Technologies, Mojio, Autonet.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of OBD Telematics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

SIM Card Type

Wifi Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Repair Technicians

State Agencies

Vehicle Owners

Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global OBD Telematics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of OBD Telematics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global OBD Telematics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the OBD Telematics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of OBD Telematics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global OBD Telematics by Players

4 OBD Telematics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global OBD Telematics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Delphi

11.1.1 Delphi Company Information

11.1.2 Delphi OBD Telematics Product Offered

11.1.3 Delphi OBD Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Delphi Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Delphi Latest Developments

11.2 Continental

11.2.1 Continental Company Information

11.2.2 Continental OBD Telematics Product Offered

11.2.3 Continental OBD Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Continental Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Continental Latest Developments

11.3 Bosch

11.3.1 Bosch Company Information

11.3.2 Bosch OBD Telematics Product Offered

11.3.3 Bosch OBD Telematics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Bosch Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bosch Latest Developments

11.4 LG

