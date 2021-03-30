Global Silicon Photonics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Product and Application

Silicon photonics is defined as the application of the photonic systems which uses silicon as an optical medium. The silicon material which is used in photonic systems is designed with sub micrometer accuracy and is arranged into the micro photonic components.

Increasing demand for high speed data transfer and growing use in data communication application are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of silicon photonics market. However, thermal effect may act as a restraining factor for this market. Funding from government in developed countries will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

List of Companies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

Finisar Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Luxtera Inc.

Aurrion Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

The “Global Silicon Photonics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Silicon Photonics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Silicon Photonics market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Silicon Photonics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Silicon Photonics Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Silicon Photonics Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Silicon Photonics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

