Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering Technology, Application, and End User -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025

Artificial intelligence supports the machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze patient’s medical data, to predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.

Applications enclosed in the study include robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others. According to end user, the market is categorized into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, patient, and payer Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS

Welltok, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Next IT Corporation

iCarbonX

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

