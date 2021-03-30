Taps Market In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026 | WALTER, WIDIN Co Ltd, Bordo Industrial Pty ltd

“

The report titled Global Taps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Taps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Taps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Taps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Taps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Taps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Taps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Taps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Taps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Taps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Taps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Taps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: WALTER, WIDIN Co Ltd, Bordo Industrial Pty ltd, IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L, Carmon, Widia Manchester, DC Swiss, Euroboor BV, Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l, G?HRING, KATO Fastening Systems, KOMET Deutschland GmbH, Dormer Pramet, RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge, Kennametal

Market Segmentation by Product: HSS

Carbide

Steel

Metal

Stainless steel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Monobloc

For blind holes

Through-hole

Straight flute

Straight point

Other



The Taps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Taps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Taps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Taps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Taps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Taps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Taps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Taps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Taps Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Taps Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 HSS

1.3.3 Carbide

1.3.4 Steel

1.3.5 Metal

1.3.6 Stainless steel

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Taps Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Monobloc

1.4.3 For blind holes

1.4.4 Through-hole

1.4.5 Straight flute

1.4.6 Straight point

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Taps Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Taps Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Taps Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Taps Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Taps Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Taps Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Taps Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Taps Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Taps Market Trends

2.3.2 Taps Market Drivers

2.3.3 Taps Market Challenges

2.3.4 Taps Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Taps Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Taps Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Taps Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Taps Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Taps Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Taps Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Taps Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Taps Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Taps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Taps as of 2019)

3.4 Global Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Taps Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Taps Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Taps Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Taps Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Taps Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Taps Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Taps Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Taps Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Taps Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Taps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Taps Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Taps Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Taps Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Taps Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Taps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Taps Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Taps Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Taps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Taps Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Taps Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Taps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Taps Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Taps Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Taps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Taps Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Taps Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Taps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Taps Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Taps Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Taps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Taps Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Taps Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Taps Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Taps Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Taps Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Taps Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Taps Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Taps Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Taps Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Taps Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Taps Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Taps Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Taps Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Taps Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Taps Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Taps Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Taps Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Taps Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Taps Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Taps Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Taps Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 WALTER

8.1.1 WALTER Corporation Information

8.1.2 WALTER Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 WALTER Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Taps Products and Services

8.1.5 WALTER SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 WALTER Recent Developments

8.2 WIDIN Co Ltd

8.2.1 WIDIN Co Ltd Corporation Information

8.2.2 WIDIN Co Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 WIDIN Co Ltd Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Taps Products and Services

8.2.5 WIDIN Co Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 WIDIN Co Ltd Recent Developments

8.3 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd

8.3.1 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Corporation Information

8.3.2 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Taps Products and Services

8.3.5 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Bordo Industrial Pty ltd Recent Developments

8.4 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L

8.4.1 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Corporation Information

8.4.2 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Taps Products and Services

8.4.5 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 IZAR CUTTING TOOLS S.A.L Recent Developments

8.5 Carmon

8.5.1 Carmon Corporation Information

8.5.2 Carmon Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Carmon Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Taps Products and Services

8.5.5 Carmon SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Carmon Recent Developments

8.6 Widia Manchester

8.6.1 Widia Manchester Corporation Information

8.6.2 Widia Manchester Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Widia Manchester Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Taps Products and Services

8.6.5 Widia Manchester SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Widia Manchester Recent Developments

8.7 DC Swiss

8.7.1 DC Swiss Corporation Information

8.7.2 DC Swiss Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 DC Swiss Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Taps Products and Services

8.7.5 DC Swiss SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 DC Swiss Recent Developments

8.8 Euroboor BV

8.8.1 Euroboor BV Corporation Information

8.8.2 Euroboor BV Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Euroboor BV Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Taps Products and Services

8.8.5 Euroboor BV SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Euroboor BV Recent Developments

8.9 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l

8.9.1 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Corporation Information

8.9.2 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Taps Products and Services

8.9.5 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Fratelli Vergnano S.r.l Recent Developments

8.10 G?HRING

8.10.1 G?HRING Corporation Information

8.10.2 G?HRING Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 G?HRING Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Taps Products and Services

8.10.5 G?HRING SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 G?HRING Recent Developments

8.11 KATO Fastening Systems

8.11.1 KATO Fastening Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 KATO Fastening Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 KATO Fastening Systems Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Taps Products and Services

8.11.5 KATO Fastening Systems SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 KATO Fastening Systems Recent Developments

8.12 KOMET Deutschland GmbH

8.12.1 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Corporation Information

8.12.2 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Taps Products and Services

8.12.5 KOMET Deutschland GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 KOMET Deutschland GmbH Recent Developments

8.13 Dormer Pramet

8.13.1 Dormer Pramet Corporation Information

8.13.2 Dormer Pramet Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 Dormer Pramet Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Taps Products and Services

8.13.5 Dormer Pramet SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Dormer Pramet Recent Developments

8.14 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge

8.14.1 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Corporation Information

8.14.2 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Taps Products and Services

8.14.5 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 RUKO GmbH Pr?zisionswerkzeuge Recent Developments

8.15 Kennametal

8.15.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

8.15.2 Kennametal Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 Kennametal Taps Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Taps Products and Services

8.15.5 Kennametal SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Kennametal Recent Developments

9 Taps Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Taps Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Taps Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Taps Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Taps Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Taps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Taps Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Taps Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Taps Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Taps Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Taps Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Taps Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Taps Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Taps Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Taps Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Taps Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Taps Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Taps Sales Channels

11.2.2 Taps Distributors

11.3 Taps Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

