Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021| Cree, GE Lighting, LG Innotek, NICHIA

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market. The authors of the report segment the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Light-emitting Diode (LED) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Light-emitting Diode (LED) report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Cree, GE Lighting, LG Innotek, NICHIA, OSRAM, Philips Lighting, Samsung Electronics, Dialight, Eaton, Emerson, Everlight Electronics, Seoul Semiconductor, Toyoda Gosei

Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Light-emitting Diode (LED) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market.

Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market by Product

Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market by Application

Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Light-emitting Diode (LED) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size Growth Rate by Technology

1.2.2 Ultraviolet LED

1.2.3 Polymer LED

1.2.4 Organic LED

1.2.5 Basic LED

1.2.6 High Brightness LED

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Restraints 3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales

3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Light-emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Technology

5.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Technology

5.1.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Historical Sales by Technology (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Forecasted Sales by Technology (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Market Share by Technology (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Technology

5.2.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Historical Revenue by Technology (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Forecasted Revenue by Technology (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue Market Share by Technology (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Price by Technology

5.3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Price by Technology (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Price Forecast by Technology (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Technology

7.2.1 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Technology (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Technology (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Technology

8.2.1 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Technology (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Technology (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Technology

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Technology (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Technology (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Technology

10.2.1 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Technology (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Technology (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Technology

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Technology (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Technology (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Light-emitting Diode (LED) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cree

12.1.1 Cree Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cree Overview

12.1.3 Cree Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cree Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.1.5 Cree Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cree Recent Developments

12.2 GE Lighting

12.2.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Lighting Overview

12.2.3 GE Lighting Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GE Lighting Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.2.5 GE Lighting Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 GE Lighting Recent Developments

12.3 LG Innotek

12.3.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Innotek Overview

12.3.3 LG Innotek Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LG Innotek Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.3.5 LG Innotek Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 LG Innotek Recent Developments

12.4 NICHIA

12.4.1 NICHIA Corporation Information

12.4.2 NICHIA Overview

12.4.3 NICHIA Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NICHIA Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.4.5 NICHIA Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 NICHIA Recent Developments

12.5 OSRAM

12.5.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

12.5.2 OSRAM Overview

12.5.3 OSRAM Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 OSRAM Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.5.5 OSRAM Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 OSRAM Recent Developments

12.6 Philips Lighting

12.6.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

12.6.2 Philips Lighting Overview

12.6.3 Philips Lighting Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Philips Lighting Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.6.5 Philips Lighting Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Philips Lighting Recent Developments

12.7 Samsung Electronics

12.7.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

12.7.3 Samsung Electronics Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Samsung Electronics Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.7.5 Samsung Electronics Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

12.8 Dialight

12.8.1 Dialight Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dialight Overview

12.8.3 Dialight Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dialight Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.8.5 Dialight Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Dialight Recent Developments

12.9 Eaton

12.9.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eaton Overview

12.9.3 Eaton Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Eaton Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.9.5 Eaton Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Eaton Recent Developments

12.10 Emerson

12.10.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.10.2 Emerson Overview

12.10.3 Emerson Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Emerson Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.10.5 Emerson Light-emitting Diode (LED) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Emerson Recent Developments

12.11 Everlight Electronics

12.11.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Everlight Electronics Overview

12.11.3 Everlight Electronics Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Everlight Electronics Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.11.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Developments

12.12 Seoul Semiconductor

12.12.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.12.2 Seoul Semiconductor Overview

12.12.3 Seoul Semiconductor Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Seoul Semiconductor Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.12.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Developments

12.13 Toyoda Gosei

12.13.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toyoda Gosei Overview

12.13.3 Toyoda Gosei Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Toyoda Gosei Light-emitting Diode (LED) Products and Services

12.13.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Distributors

13.5 Light-emitting Diode (LED) Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

