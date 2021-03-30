Glaucoma Market Size, Share 2021-2027 ,SWOT Analysis with Leading Vendors – Novartis, Glaukos, New World Medical, Ellex Medical Lasers

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Glaucoma Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Glaucoma market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Glaucoma market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Glaucoma market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Glaucoma market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Novartis, Glaukos, New World Medical, Ellex Medical Lasers, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health（BHC）, Topcon, Lumenis, Allergan, Nidek, HAAG-Streit Holding, Essilor International, Hoya, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Sonomed Escalon, HumanOptics, PhysIOL, Calhoun Vision Center, RISI Market Segment by Product Type:

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries Market Segment by Application:

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Glaucoma market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glaucoma market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glaucoma market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glaucoma market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glaucoma market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Glaucoma

1.1 Glaucoma Market Overview

1.1.1 Glaucoma Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Glaucoma Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Glaucoma Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Glaucoma Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Glaucoma Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Glaucoma Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Glaucoma Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Glaucoma Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glaucoma Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

2.5 Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries 3 Glaucoma Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glaucoma Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glaucoma Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Eye Hospitals

3.5 Ophthalmology Clinics

3.6 Outpatient Surgical Centers 4 Global Glaucoma Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glaucoma as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glaucoma Market

4.4 Global Top Players Glaucoma Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Glaucoma Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Glaucoma Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Novartis

5.1.1 Novartis Profile

5.1.2 Novartis Main Business

5.1.3 Novartis Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Novartis Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Novartis Recent Developments

5.2 Glaukos

5.2.1 Glaukos Profile

5.2.2 Glaukos Main Business

5.2.3 Glaukos Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Glaukos Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Glaukos Recent Developments

5.3 New World Medical

5.5.1 New World Medical Profile

5.3.2 New World Medical Main Business

5.3.3 New World Medical Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 New World Medical Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Ellex Medical Lasers Recent Developments

5.4 Ellex Medical Lasers

5.4.1 Ellex Medical Lasers Profile

5.4.2 Ellex Medical Lasers Main Business

5.4.3 Ellex Medical Lasers Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Ellex Medical Lasers Recent Developments

5.5 Abbott Laboratories

5.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Profile

5.5.2 Abbott Laboratories Main Business

5.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Abbott Laboratories Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

5.6 Johnson & Johnson

5.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.7 Bausch Health（BHC）

5.7.1 Bausch Health（BHC） Profile

5.7.2 Bausch Health（BHC） Main Business

5.7.3 Bausch Health（BHC） Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bausch Health（BHC） Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Bausch Health（BHC） Recent Developments

5.8 Topcon

5.8.1 Topcon Profile

5.8.2 Topcon Main Business

5.8.3 Topcon Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Topcon Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Topcon Recent Developments

5.9 Lumenis

5.9.1 Lumenis Profile

5.9.2 Lumenis Main Business

5.9.3 Lumenis Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Lumenis Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Lumenis Recent Developments

5.10 Allergan

5.10.1 Allergan Profile

5.10.2 Allergan Main Business

5.10.3 Allergan Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Allergan Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Allergan Recent Developments

5.11 Nidek

5.11.1 Nidek Profile

5.11.2 Nidek Main Business

5.11.3 Nidek Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nidek Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Nidek Recent Developments

5.12 HAAG-Streit Holding

5.12.1 HAAG-Streit Holding Profile

5.12.2 HAAG-Streit Holding Main Business

5.12.3 HAAG-Streit Holding Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 HAAG-Streit Holding Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 HAAG-Streit Holding Recent Developments

5.13 Essilor International

5.13.1 Essilor International Profile

5.13.2 Essilor International Main Business

5.13.3 Essilor International Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Essilor International Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Essilor International Recent Developments

5.14 Hoya

5.14.1 Hoya Profile

5.14.2 Hoya Main Business

5.14.3 Hoya Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hoya Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Hoya Recent Developments

5.15 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

5.15.1 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Profile

5.15.2 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Main Business

5.15.3 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Recent Developments

5.16 Carl Zeiss Meditec

5.16.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Profile

5.16.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec Main Business

5.16.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Recent Developments

5.17 Sonomed Escalon

5.17.1 Sonomed Escalon Profile

5.17.2 Sonomed Escalon Main Business

5.17.3 Sonomed Escalon Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Sonomed Escalon Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Sonomed Escalon Recent Developments

5.18 HumanOptics

5.18.1 HumanOptics Profile

5.18.2 HumanOptics Main Business

5.18.3 HumanOptics Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 HumanOptics Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 HumanOptics Recent Developments

5.19 PhysIOL

5.19.1 PhysIOL Profile

5.19.2 PhysIOL Main Business

5.19.3 PhysIOL Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 PhysIOL Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 PhysIOL Recent Developments

5.20 Calhoun Vision Center

5.20.1 Calhoun Vision Center Profile

5.20.2 Calhoun Vision Center Main Business

5.20.3 Calhoun Vision Center Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Calhoun Vision Center Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Calhoun Vision Center Recent Developments

5.21 RISI

5.21.1 RISI Profile

5.21.2 RISI Main Business

5.21.3 RISI Glaucoma Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 RISI Glaucoma Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 RISI Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Glaucoma Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glaucoma Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glaucoma Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Glaucoma Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Glaucoma Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

