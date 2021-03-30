Industrial Robot Sensors Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| ATI Industrial Automation, Fanuc, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Honeywell International

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Industrial Robot Sensors market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Industrial Robot Sensors market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Industrial Robot Sensors market. The authors of the report segment the global Industrial Robot Sensors market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Industrial Robot Sensors market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Industrial Robot Sensors market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Industrial Robot Sensors market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Industrial Robot Sensors market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
ATI Industrial Automation, Fanuc, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Honeywell International, ams AG, Cognex, OTC Daihen, Hermary Opto Electronics, Inilabs, MaxBotix, Perception Robotics, Roboception, EPSON, Tekscan, Omron, TE Connectivity (TE), Basler, ISRA VISION, NXP Semiconductors, Freescale Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments
Global Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Industrial Robot Sensors market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Industrial Robot Sensors market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Industrial Robot Sensors market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Industrial Robot Sensors market.
Global Industrial Robot Sensors Market by Product
Vision Sensors, Force Torque Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Others
Global Industrial Robot Sensors Market by Application
Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Military, Others
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Industrial Robot Sensors market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Industrial Robot Sensors market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Industrial Robot Sensors market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Industrial Robot Sensors Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Vision Sensors
1.2.3 Force Torque Sensors
1.2.4 Temperature Sensors
1.2.5 Pressure Sensors
1.2.6 Position Sensors
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Military
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Industrial Robot Sensors Industry Trends
2.4.2 Industrial Robot Sensors Market Drivers
2.4.3 Industrial Robot Sensors Market Challenges
2.4.4 Industrial Robot Sensors Market Restraints 3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales
3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Robot Sensors Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Robot Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Industrial Robot Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robot Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 ATI Industrial Automation
12.1.1 ATI Industrial Automation Corporation Information
12.1.2 ATI Industrial Automation Overview
12.1.3 ATI Industrial Automation Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ATI Industrial Automation Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.1.5 ATI Industrial Automation Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 ATI Industrial Automation Recent Developments
12.2 Fanuc
12.2.1 Fanuc Corporation Information
12.2.2 Fanuc Overview
12.2.3 Fanuc Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Fanuc Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.2.5 Fanuc Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Fanuc Recent Developments
12.3 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology
12.3.1 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Corporation Information
12.3.2 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Overview
12.3.3 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.3.5 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Recent Developments
12.4 Honeywell International
12.4.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
12.4.2 Honeywell International Overview
12.4.3 Honeywell International Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Honeywell International Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.4.5 Honeywell International Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Honeywell International Recent Developments
12.5 ams AG
12.5.1 ams AG Corporation Information
12.5.2 ams AG Overview
12.5.3 ams AG Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 ams AG Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.5.5 ams AG Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 ams AG Recent Developments
12.6 Cognex
12.6.1 Cognex Corporation Information
12.6.2 Cognex Overview
12.6.3 Cognex Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Cognex Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.6.5 Cognex Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Cognex Recent Developments
12.7 OTC Daihen
12.7.1 OTC Daihen Corporation Information
12.7.2 OTC Daihen Overview
12.7.3 OTC Daihen Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 OTC Daihen Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.7.5 OTC Daihen Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 OTC Daihen Recent Developments
12.8 Hermary Opto Electronics
12.8.1 Hermary Opto Electronics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hermary Opto Electronics Overview
12.8.3 Hermary Opto Electronics Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Hermary Opto Electronics Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.8.5 Hermary Opto Electronics Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Hermary Opto Electronics Recent Developments
12.9 Inilabs
12.9.1 Inilabs Corporation Information
12.9.2 Inilabs Overview
12.9.3 Inilabs Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Inilabs Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.9.5 Inilabs Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Inilabs Recent Developments
12.10 MaxBotix
12.10.1 MaxBotix Corporation Information
12.10.2 MaxBotix Overview
12.10.3 MaxBotix Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 MaxBotix Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.10.5 MaxBotix Industrial Robot Sensors SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 MaxBotix Recent Developments
12.11 Perception Robotics
12.11.1 Perception Robotics Corporation Information
12.11.2 Perception Robotics Overview
12.11.3 Perception Robotics Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Perception Robotics Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.11.5 Perception Robotics Recent Developments
12.12 Roboception
12.12.1 Roboception Corporation Information
12.12.2 Roboception Overview
12.12.3 Roboception Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Roboception Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.12.5 Roboception Recent Developments
12.13 EPSON
12.13.1 EPSON Corporation Information
12.13.2 EPSON Overview
12.13.3 EPSON Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 EPSON Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.13.5 EPSON Recent Developments
12.14 Tekscan
12.14.1 Tekscan Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tekscan Overview
12.14.3 Tekscan Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Tekscan Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.14.5 Tekscan Recent Developments
12.15 Omron
12.15.1 Omron Corporation Information
12.15.2 Omron Overview
12.15.3 Omron Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Omron Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.15.5 Omron Recent Developments
12.16 TE Connectivity (TE)
12.16.1 TE Connectivity (TE) Corporation Information
12.16.2 TE Connectivity (TE) Overview
12.16.3 TE Connectivity (TE) Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 TE Connectivity (TE) Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.16.5 TE Connectivity (TE) Recent Developments
12.17 Basler
12.17.1 Basler Corporation Information
12.17.2 Basler Overview
12.17.3 Basler Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Basler Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.17.5 Basler Recent Developments
12.18 ISRA VISION
12.18.1 ISRA VISION Corporation Information
12.18.2 ISRA VISION Overview
12.18.3 ISRA VISION Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ISRA VISION Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.18.5 ISRA VISION Recent Developments
12.19 NXP Semiconductors
12.19.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information
12.19.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview
12.19.3 NXP Semiconductors Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 NXP Semiconductors Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.19.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments
12.20 Freescale Semiconductor
12.20.1 Freescale Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.20.2 Freescale Semiconductor Overview
12.20.3 Freescale Semiconductor Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Freescale Semiconductor Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.20.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Developments
12.21 STMicroelectronics NV
12.21.1 STMicroelectronics NV Corporation Information
12.21.2 STMicroelectronics NV Overview
12.21.3 STMicroelectronics NV Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 STMicroelectronics NV Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.21.5 STMicroelectronics NV Recent Developments
12.22 Texas Instruments
12.22.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
12.22.2 Texas Instruments Overview
12.22.3 Texas Instruments Industrial Robot Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Texas Instruments Industrial Robot Sensors Products and Services
12.22.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Industrial Robot Sensors Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Industrial Robot Sensors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Industrial Robot Sensors Production Mode & Process
13.4 Industrial Robot Sensors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Industrial Robot Sensors Sales Channels
13.4.2 Industrial Robot Sensors Distributors
13.5 Industrial Robot Sensors Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
