Anti-Static Floor Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Mohawk Group, Armstrong, Gerflor

The report titled Global Anti-Static Floor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-Static Floor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-Static Floor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-Static Floor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-Static Floor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-Static Floor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-Static Floor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-Static Floor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-Static Floor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-Static Floor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-Static Floor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-Static Floor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Mohawk Group, Armstrong, Gerflor, LG Hausys, Tarkett, Staticworx, Flowcrete, Julie Industries, Altro, Ecotile, RMG Polyvinyl, Formica, Silikal, Huatong, Huaji, Huili, Tkflor, Shenyang Aircraft, Xiangli Floor, Kehua, Changzhou Chenxing, Youlian, Jiachen
Market Segmentation by Product: Resilient Anti-Static Flooring
Non-Resilient Anti-Static Flooring
Market Segmentation by Application: Computer Training Rooms
Data Warehousing
Clean Rooms
Electronics Manufacturing
Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings
Others
The Anti-Static Floor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-Static Floor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-Static Floor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Anti-Static Floor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-Static Floor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Anti-Static Floor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-Static Floor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-Static Floor market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Anti-Static Floor Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Resilient Anti-Static Flooring
1.2.3 Non-Resilient Anti-Static Flooring
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Computer Training Rooms
1.3.3 Data Warehousing
1.3.4 Clean Rooms
1.3.5 Electronics Manufacturing
1.3.6 Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Anti-Static Floor Industry Trends
2.4.2 Anti-Static Floor Market Drivers
2.4.3 Anti-Static Floor Market Challenges
2.4.4 Anti-Static Floor Market Restraints
3 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales
3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-Static Floor Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Anti-Static Floor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-Static Floor Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Anti-Static Floor Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Anti-Static Floor Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Anti-Static Floor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Anti-Static Floor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Anti-Static Floor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Anti-Static Floor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Floor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Mohawk Group
12.1.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Mohawk Group Overview
12.1.3 Mohawk Group Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Mohawk Group Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.1.5 Mohawk Group Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Mohawk Group Recent Developments
12.2 Armstrong
12.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
12.2.2 Armstrong Overview
12.2.3 Armstrong Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Armstrong Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.2.5 Armstrong Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Armstrong Recent Developments
12.3 Gerflor
12.3.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
12.3.2 Gerflor Overview
12.3.3 Gerflor Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Gerflor Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.3.5 Gerflor Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Gerflor Recent Developments
12.4 LG Hausys
12.4.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
12.4.2 LG Hausys Overview
12.4.3 LG Hausys Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 LG Hausys Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.4.5 LG Hausys Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 LG Hausys Recent Developments
12.5 Tarkett
12.5.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
12.5.2 Tarkett Overview
12.5.3 Tarkett Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Tarkett Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.5.5 Tarkett Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Tarkett Recent Developments
12.6 Staticworx
12.6.1 Staticworx Corporation Information
12.6.2 Staticworx Overview
12.6.3 Staticworx Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Staticworx Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.6.5 Staticworx Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Staticworx Recent Developments
12.7 Flowcrete
12.7.1 Flowcrete Corporation Information
12.7.2 Flowcrete Overview
12.7.3 Flowcrete Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Flowcrete Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.7.5 Flowcrete Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Flowcrete Recent Developments
12.8 Julie Industries
12.8.1 Julie Industries Corporation Information
12.8.2 Julie Industries Overview
12.8.3 Julie Industries Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Julie Industries Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.8.5 Julie Industries Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Julie Industries Recent Developments
12.9 Altro
12.9.1 Altro Corporation Information
12.9.2 Altro Overview
12.9.3 Altro Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Altro Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.9.5 Altro Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Altro Recent Developments
12.10 Ecotile
12.10.1 Ecotile Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ecotile Overview
12.10.3 Ecotile Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Ecotile Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.10.5 Ecotile Anti-Static Floor SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Ecotile Recent Developments
12.11 RMG Polyvinyl
12.11.1 RMG Polyvinyl Corporation Information
12.11.2 RMG Polyvinyl Overview
12.11.3 RMG Polyvinyl Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 RMG Polyvinyl Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.11.5 RMG Polyvinyl Recent Developments
12.12 Formica
12.12.1 Formica Corporation Information
12.12.2 Formica Overview
12.12.3 Formica Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Formica Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.12.5 Formica Recent Developments
12.13 Silikal
12.13.1 Silikal Corporation Information
12.13.2 Silikal Overview
12.13.3 Silikal Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Silikal Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.13.5 Silikal Recent Developments
12.14 Huatong
12.14.1 Huatong Corporation Information
12.14.2 Huatong Overview
12.14.3 Huatong Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Huatong Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.14.5 Huatong Recent Developments
12.15 Huaji
12.15.1 Huaji Corporation Information
12.15.2 Huaji Overview
12.15.3 Huaji Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Huaji Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.15.5 Huaji Recent Developments
12.16 Huili
12.16.1 Huili Corporation Information
12.16.2 Huili Overview
12.16.3 Huili Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Huili Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.16.5 Huili Recent Developments
12.17 Tkflor
12.17.1 Tkflor Corporation Information
12.17.2 Tkflor Overview
12.17.3 Tkflor Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Tkflor Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.17.5 Tkflor Recent Developments
12.18 Shenyang Aircraft
12.18.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Information
12.18.2 Shenyang Aircraft Overview
12.18.3 Shenyang Aircraft Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Shenyang Aircraft Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.18.5 Shenyang Aircraft Recent Developments
12.19 Xiangli Floor
12.19.1 Xiangli Floor Corporation Information
12.19.2 Xiangli Floor Overview
12.19.3 Xiangli Floor Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Xiangli Floor Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.19.5 Xiangli Floor Recent Developments
12.20 Kehua
12.20.1 Kehua Corporation Information
12.20.2 Kehua Overview
12.20.3 Kehua Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Kehua Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.20.5 Kehua Recent Developments
12.21 Changzhou Chenxing
12.21.1 Changzhou Chenxing Corporation Information
12.21.2 Changzhou Chenxing Overview
12.21.3 Changzhou Chenxing Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Changzhou Chenxing Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.21.5 Changzhou Chenxing Recent Developments
12.22 Youlian
12.22.1 Youlian Corporation Information
12.22.2 Youlian Overview
12.22.3 Youlian Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Youlian Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.22.5 Youlian Recent Developments
12.23 Jiachen
12.23.1 Jiachen Corporation Information
12.23.2 Jiachen Overview
12.23.3 Jiachen Anti-Static Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Jiachen Anti-Static Floor Products and Services
12.23.5 Jiachen Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Anti-Static Floor Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Anti-Static Floor Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Anti-Static Floor Production Mode & Process
13.4 Anti-Static Floor Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Anti-Static Floor Sales Channels
13.4.2 Anti-Static Floor Distributors
13.5 Anti-Static Floor Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
