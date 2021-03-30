Nondestructive Testing Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Olympus Corporation, GE Measurement & Control, Sonatest

“

The report titled Global Nondestructive Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nondestructive Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nondestructive Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nondestructive Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nondestructive Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nondestructive Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nondestructive Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nondestructive Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nondestructive Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nondestructive Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nondestructive Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nondestructive Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Olympus Corporation, GE Measurement & Control, Sonatest, Parker, Nawoo, Magnaflux, Rigaku, Pine, Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd, Olson Instrument, Karl deutsch, MODSONIC, West Penn Testing, Advanced NDT, Beiji Xingchen, Ultrasonic, Technology, Times, Nengda, Allrising, Testing Equipment, Wlndt Systems, Sheyang Xingyu, Mingda Tanshang

Market Segmentation by Product: Eddy Current Inspection

Magnetic Particle

Electromagnetic

Liquid Penetrant

Radiography

Ultrasonic



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Power Generation



The Nondestructive Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nondestructive Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nondestructive Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nondestructive Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nondestructive Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nondestructive Testing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nondestructive Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nondestructive Testing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Nondestructive Testing Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Eddy Current Inspection

1.2.3 Magnetic Particle

1.2.4 Electromagnetic

1.2.5 Liquid Penetrant

1.2.6 Radiography

1.2.7 Ultrasonic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Infrastructure

1.3.7 Power Generation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Nondestructive Testing Industry Trends

2.4.2 Nondestructive Testing Market Drivers

2.4.3 Nondestructive Testing Market Challenges

2.4.4 Nondestructive Testing Market Restraints

3 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales

3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nondestructive Testing Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nondestructive Testing Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Nondestructive Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Nondestructive Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Nondestructive Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Nondestructive Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Nondestructive Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Nondestructive Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Olympus Corporation

12.1.1 Olympus Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Olympus Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Olympus Corporation Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Olympus Corporation Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.1.5 Olympus Corporation Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Olympus Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 GE Measurement & Control

12.2.1 GE Measurement & Control Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Measurement & Control Overview

12.2.3 GE Measurement & Control Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GE Measurement & Control Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.2.5 GE Measurement & Control Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 GE Measurement & Control Recent Developments

12.3 Sonatest

12.3.1 Sonatest Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sonatest Overview

12.3.3 Sonatest Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sonatest Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.3.5 Sonatest Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Sonatest Recent Developments

12.4 Parker

12.4.1 Parker Corporation Information

12.4.2 Parker Overview

12.4.3 Parker Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Parker Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.4.5 Parker Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Parker Recent Developments

12.5 Nawoo

12.5.1 Nawoo Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nawoo Overview

12.5.3 Nawoo Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nawoo Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.5.5 Nawoo Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nawoo Recent Developments

12.6 Magnaflux

12.6.1 Magnaflux Corporation Information

12.6.2 Magnaflux Overview

12.6.3 Magnaflux Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Magnaflux Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.6.5 Magnaflux Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Magnaflux Recent Developments

12.7 Rigaku

12.7.1 Rigaku Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rigaku Overview

12.7.3 Rigaku Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rigaku Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.7.5 Rigaku Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Rigaku Recent Developments

12.8 Pine

12.8.1 Pine Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pine Overview

12.8.3 Pine Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Pine Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.8.5 Pine Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Pine Recent Developments

12.9 Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd

12.9.1 Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd Corporation Information

12.9.2 Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd Overview

12.9.3 Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.9.5 Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Acoustic Control Systems, Ltd Recent Developments

12.10 Olson Instrument

12.10.1 Olson Instrument Corporation Information

12.10.2 Olson Instrument Overview

12.10.3 Olson Instrument Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Olson Instrument Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.10.5 Olson Instrument Nondestructive Testing SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Olson Instrument Recent Developments

12.11 Karl deutsch

12.11.1 Karl deutsch Corporation Information

12.11.2 Karl deutsch Overview

12.11.3 Karl deutsch Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Karl deutsch Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.11.5 Karl deutsch Recent Developments

12.12 MODSONIC

12.12.1 MODSONIC Corporation Information

12.12.2 MODSONIC Overview

12.12.3 MODSONIC Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 MODSONIC Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.12.5 MODSONIC Recent Developments

12.13 West Penn Testing

12.13.1 West Penn Testing Corporation Information

12.13.2 West Penn Testing Overview

12.13.3 West Penn Testing Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 West Penn Testing Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.13.5 West Penn Testing Recent Developments

12.14 Advanced NDT

12.14.1 Advanced NDT Corporation Information

12.14.2 Advanced NDT Overview

12.14.3 Advanced NDT Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Advanced NDT Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.14.5 Advanced NDT Recent Developments

12.15 Beiji Xingchen

12.15.1 Beiji Xingchen Corporation Information

12.15.2 Beiji Xingchen Overview

12.15.3 Beiji Xingchen Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Beiji Xingchen Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.15.5 Beiji Xingchen Recent Developments

12.16 Ultrasonic

12.16.1 Ultrasonic Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ultrasonic Overview

12.16.3 Ultrasonic Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ultrasonic Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.16.5 Ultrasonic Recent Developments

12.17 Technology

12.17.1 Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Technology Overview

12.17.3 Technology Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Technology Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.17.5 Technology Recent Developments

12.18 Times

12.18.1 Times Corporation Information

12.18.2 Times Overview

12.18.3 Times Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Times Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.18.5 Times Recent Developments

12.19 Nengda

12.19.1 Nengda Corporation Information

12.19.2 Nengda Overview

12.19.3 Nengda Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Nengda Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.19.5 Nengda Recent Developments

12.20 Allrising

12.20.1 Allrising Corporation Information

12.20.2 Allrising Overview

12.20.3 Allrising Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Allrising Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.20.5 Allrising Recent Developments

12.21 Testing Equipment

12.21.1 Testing Equipment Corporation Information

12.21.2 Testing Equipment Overview

12.21.3 Testing Equipment Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Testing Equipment Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.21.5 Testing Equipment Recent Developments

12.22 Wlndt Systems

12.22.1 Wlndt Systems Corporation Information

12.22.2 Wlndt Systems Overview

12.22.3 Wlndt Systems Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Wlndt Systems Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.22.5 Wlndt Systems Recent Developments

12.23 Sheyang Xingyu

12.23.1 Sheyang Xingyu Corporation Information

12.23.2 Sheyang Xingyu Overview

12.23.3 Sheyang Xingyu Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Sheyang Xingyu Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.23.5 Sheyang Xingyu Recent Developments

12.24 Mingda Tanshang

12.24.1 Mingda Tanshang Corporation Information

12.24.2 Mingda Tanshang Overview

12.24.3 Mingda Tanshang Nondestructive Testing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Mingda Tanshang Nondestructive Testing Products and Services

12.24.5 Mingda Tanshang Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Nondestructive Testing Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Nondestructive Testing Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Nondestructive Testing Production Mode & Process

13.4 Nondestructive Testing Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Nondestructive Testing Sales Channels

13.4.2 Nondestructive Testing Distributors

13.5 Nondestructive Testing Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”