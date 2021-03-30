Artificial Turf Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2025

Global Artificial Turf Market: Snapshot

Growth opportunities abound in the global market for artificial turf as residential and commercial property owners increasingly focus on ways of keeping lawns green even during the rising incidences of draughts across the globe. Along with providing an easy way of conserving the water otherwise spent on keeping natural grass alive, artificial grass, or artificial turf as it is often referred to, helps eliminate the need for timely maintenance, elimination in the amount of hazardous chemicals that natural grass lawns are subjected to, and are cost efficient owing to long workable life.

Giving in to all these benefits, residential as well as commercial consumers are switching from natural grass to artificial turf. A number of sports complexes are also increasingly adopting artificial turf owing to their monetary and other benefits. The trend is expected to remain strong in the next few years as well and the sports application area is expected to remain the leading consumer of artificial turf over the report’s forecast period.

Developed economies across region such as North America and Europe are presently the leading consumers of artificial turf and also feature some of the leading vendors operating in the market across the globe. Nevertheless, in the past few years, there has been a significant rise in adoption of artificial turf across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. In emerging markets, the sports segment remained the most promising in terms of growth opportunities in the earlier phases of expansion of the market. However now, the residential sector is also displaying a steady improvement in terms of growth opportunities.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Overview

Artificial turf has garnered much popularity over the past decades due to the powerful appeal of many of its benefits. It has become a ubiquitous part of schools, colleges, municipalities, and state government buildings. Benefits such as the need for no garnish or irrigation, easy installation, and suitability in enclosed, arched, or enclosed spaces, wherein the lack of adequate sunshine may make the maintenance of natural grass tough, work in favor of the market. The market is expected to expand in the next few years at a promising pace, owing chiefly to the rising demand across sports as well as residential complexes. With demand rising across urban settings in new infrastructural structures across emerging economies, companies operating in the market could benefit significantly from the new set of growth opportunities.

However, even after some five decades of the first well-publicized use of artificial turf, there still remain questions regarding the health and environmental effects of the many constituent elements of a typical artificial turf field. The use of recycled tire as the infill material is the centre of most of these concerns. Rubber crumb, or the small granules of rubber derived from scrap tires, contain a variety of heavy metals and organic contaminants that can volatilize into the air or percolate into rainwater, thereby posing a potential risk to human health and the environment. These factors could arrest the growth of the market to a certain degree in the next few years, especially in regional markets with low awareness.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Segmentation

In terms of application, the global artificial turf market can be examined for landscaping and sports applications. Of these, the segment of sports currently accounts for a massive share in the overall market and is likely to continue to remain the leading revenue contributor over the forecast period as well. Factors such as the retention of color and structure for a number of years, low cost of maintenance, and high durability lead to the increased demand for artificial turf across the sports industry. Moreover, the vast advancements seen in manufacturing technologies and the development of new, upgraded varieties of products also contribute to the increased demand for artificial turf in the sports industry.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the market for artificial turf in Europe accounts for the dominant share in the overall market, chiefly owing to the vast usage of artificial turf in a large number of sports fields in countries across the region. Sports clubs and municipalities in the region have demonstrated a massive rise in uptake of artificial turf in the recent years and the trend is expected to remain strong over the forecast period as well. In North America, concerns associated with the harmful effects of artificial turf on health of players or people who remain in close contact with the structures could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at a promising pace owing to rising demand from the infrastructure industry.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Greenfields Turf Products, Forest Grass, Turf Solutions, NewGrass, TigerTurf Americas, HG Sports Turf, Sporturf, Easigrass, FieldTurf, DuPont, SIS Pitches, Global Syn-Turf, Avalon, Turf & Garden, CCGrass, Challenger Industries, GTR Turf, Artificial Lawn, GrassTex, and Garden Grass.

