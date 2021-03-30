The Continuing Growth Story of Direct Marketing Market: Epsilon, Wunderman Thompson, OgilvyOne

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Direct Marketing Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Direct Marketing Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Direct Marketing Market predicted until 2026*.

Brief Overview of Direct Marketing:

Direct marketing consists of any marketing that relies on direct communication or distribution to individual consumers with the objective of selling a product, generating new business, or raising the profile of an organization or product. The major benefit of direct marketing is to get the customers to respond directly to the manufacturer of products/services. It is the fastest-growing form of marketing as it is becoming more web-oriented and internet marketing is the fastest-growing form of direct sales. According to a source, the United States the direct mail marketing spending in 2018 amounted to USD 42.4 billion The growing need for a speedy way to reach markets is driving the growth of direct marketing.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/131841-global-direct-marketing-market

List of Key Players in Direct Marketing Market:

Rapp Worldwide Inc (United States), Epsilon (United States), Wunderman Thompson (United States), Foote, Cone & Belding, a.k.a. FCB (United States), LiveRamp Holdings, Inc (United States), Harte Hanks (United States), OgilvyOne (United States), Merkle Group Inc. (United States), Harland Clarke Corp (United States), MRM (United States), DigitasLBi (United Kingdom), Aimia (Canada), SourceLink (United States), BBDO (United States), SapientNitro (United States), Leo Burnett Worldwide, Inc. (United States)

Market Trends

Increasing Use of Direct Mail to Customers

Drivers

Easy to Target Intended Customers Instead of Mass Population Effective For Companies With Shoestring Budget As Direct Marketing Involves Less Cost

Digital and Social Media Platforms Becoming Effective Way To Market To Customers

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Restraints

Risk Of Profile-Raising And Image Building Due To Direct Dealing With Customers

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global Direct Marketing Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2026, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Direct Marketing Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Direct Marketing Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Marketing Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/131841-global-direct-marketing-market



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Government (B2G), Business to Consumers (B2C)), Product Type (Vehicles, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Household Goods/Durable, Clothing & Accessories, Financial Services, Home Care, Utilities, Other), Target Age Group (25 Years Old, 25 – 45 Years Old, 45 Years Old), Channels (Direct Mail, Telemarketing, Email Marketing, SMS Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Face-to-face Selling)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Direct Marketing industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Direct Marketing companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Direct Marketing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2026



Full Copy Global Direct Marketing Market Report 2020 @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/131841-global-direct-marketing-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Direct Marketing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Direct Marketing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Direct Marketing Market.

Chapter 3: Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Direct Marketing; Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the Direct Marketing Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Direct Marketing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Buy Latest Edition of this research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=131841



**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Customization Service of the Report:-

AMA Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Middle East, West Europe or Asia-Pacific.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter