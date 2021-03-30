AI in Construction Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, IBM, SAP

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global AI in Construction Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global AI in Construction Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. AI in Construction Market predicted until 2026*.

Brief Overview of AI in Construction:

The artificial intelligence has been very beneficial to the construction industry, especially in pre-construction phases, like planning and designing, enabling advanced capabilities for building information modeling and generative design. Planning and design phase is one of the most crucial phases in any construction project. A lot of soft costs are associated with research, architecture, and design, as making any changes in the construction phase would lead to budgetary constraints.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/129714-global-ai-in-construction-market

List of Key Players in AI in Construction Market:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (United States), eSUB (United States), Smartvid.io (United States), Aurora Computer Services(England), Autodesk (United States), Building System Planning (United States)

Market Trends

The Growing Need for More Safety Measures at Construction Sites

Rising Requirement to Reduce Production Costs

Drivers

Rising Demand for AI-based Platforms and Solutions and Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT

Construction Labor Shortage

Challenges

Monitoring the Highly Unstructured Jobsite Environments

Restraints

Low Levels of Penetration

Scarcity of Skilled Employees and Workers

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global AI in Construction Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2026, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of AI in Construction Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global AI in Construction Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI in Construction Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/129714-global-ai-in-construction-market



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, Others), Organization Size (Residential, Institutional commercials, Heavy construction, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Machine learning and deep learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), Industry Type (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Stage (Pre-construction, Construction stage, Post-construction), Component (Solutions (Design and planning, Revenue estimation, Virtual assistant, Demand forecasting, Predictive maintenance, Others (root cause analysis and customer/buyer analysis)), Services (Integration and deployment, training and consulting, Support and maintenance))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global AI in Construction industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global AI in Construction companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global AI in Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2026



Full Copy Global AI in Construction Market Report 2020 @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/129714-global-ai-in-construction-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Construction Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI in Construction market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the AI in Construction Market.

Chapter 3: Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the AI in Construction; Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the AI in Construction Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the AI in Construction market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Buy Latest Edition of this research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=129714



**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Customization Service of the Report:-

AMA Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Middle East, West Europe or Asia-Pacific.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter