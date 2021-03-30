Identity as a Service Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : Okta, IDaptive, OneLogin

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Identity as a Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Identity as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Okta, Inc. (United States), IDaptive, LLC (United States), Ping Identity (United States), OneLogin (United States), CA Technologies (United States), SailPoint Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google (United States), Salesforce (United States).

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/137741-global-identity-as-a-service-market

The global Identity as a Service market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to rising demand for cloud-based security services and solutions owing to the concerns pertaining to data security. Identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) is a cloud or SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based application delivery model, which helps enterprises connect and access identity management services from the cloud. It refers to identity and access management services that are offered on a subscription basis. IDaaS enables all users to more securely access sensitive information, both, on-premise and off-premise. According to expertise, 81% of employees surveyed are using their own apps to improve their working productivity. An IDaaS solution can prove to be a tremendous time-saver, improve user satisfaction and IT productivity, and addresses many of the shortcomings associated with password sprawl.

When considering an IDaaS solution, partner with a vendor that can deliver on all of the top IDaaS considerations discussed in this paper and select an IDaaS solution that can centrally authenticate users with their Active Directory identity without replicating to the cloud, that unifies mobile and app access management, is ready for your enterprise globally and one which gives IT valuable insight into which applications and how devices are used and when â€“ restoring lost visibility and control.



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Identity as a Service Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Identity as a Service Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Identity as a Service Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Identity as a Service Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/137741-global-identity-as-a-service-market

What’s Trending in Market:

Increased Security Concerns Both in the Public and Private Sector Enhanced the Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions and Services

The rising popularity of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in most Telecom and IT companies

Challenges:

The rise in IT Infrastructure Complexities

Restraints:

Budgetary Limitations to Inhibit the Adoption of Idaas Solutions

Organizations’ Hesitations About Cloud-Based Security Adoption

Market Growth Drivers:

Obligations to Follow Regulatory Mandates and Data Protection Laws

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Deployment Mode (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Retail and consumer goods, Public sector, Energy and utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Others), Component (Provisioning, Single sign-on, Advanced authentication, Audit, compliance, and governance, Directory services, Password management, By Organization Size)

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/137741-global-identity-as-a-service-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Identity as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Identity as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Identity as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Identity as a Service Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Identity as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Identity as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=137741

Customization Service of the Report:-

AMA Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter