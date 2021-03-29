Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Size 2027 – By Application, Type & Manufacturers Across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA

The research and analysis conducted in Biometric As a Service in Healthcare Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Biometric As a Service in Healthcare industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Biometric As a Service in Healthcare Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Biometric is a technology based on the biology and used in information assurance. Biometric identification secures the entry via human biological information such as fingerprints or DNA. Healthcare is now adopting the new biometric technology to prevent data as well as financial losses. Unimodal biometric have certain limitations which can be minimized by multimodal biometric system. The data stored in this is authenticated and verified identities are recorded in the database. Biometrics generally refers to the measurable biological characteristics. It is an authentication technique that relies on countable physical characteristics which can be checked automatically. The data is compared to the biometric data of various person kept in the database. Different types of biometric schemes are face, fingerprint, retina and other

Global biometric as a service in healthcare market is expected to reach USD 6,738.10 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market

Global biometric as a service in healthcare market is segmented into five notable segments which are modality type, access control and authentication, deployment model, access channel and application.

On the basis of modality type, the market is segmented into unimodal and multimodal. In 2018, Unimodal market is likely to dominate market with 64.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,938.68 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period. In July 2017, M2SYS Technology (U.S.) has announced a partnership with suprema under which M2SYS Technology (U.S.) will use supremas biometric hardware that is BioMini Slim 2 fingerprint scanner for its CloudABIS(TM) Biometric Software Solutions. This will improve the performance of CloudABIS(TM) Biometric solutions.

On the basis of access control and authentication, the market is segmented into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. In 2018, Single Factor Authentication market is likely to dominate market with 55.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,238.15 million by 2026. It is growing at a CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period. In October 2018, Vancouver Airport Authority has received Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International. This recognition was achieved for its sustainability.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. In 2018, Hybrid market is likely to dominate market with 48.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,536.44 million by 2026. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 24.3% in the forecast period. In May 2018, Integrated Biometrics, LLC (U.S.) announced that PKS Services have become a primary distributor for FBI-certified products in Europe. Due to this, it will help them in generating sales opportunities for Integrated Biometrics regionally along with better technical assistance.

On the basis of access channel, the market is segmented into online, in-person, tablet, IoS and android. In 2018, online market is likely to dominate market with 40.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,027.91 million by 2026. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 24.9% in the forecast period. In August 2018, IRITECH, INC. (U.S) has won the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation because of which company will be recognized for its specialty in iris biometrics technology. Thus, this will help in generating more customer base.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmacy dispensing, care provider authentication, medical record security & data center security, patient identification and tracking, home/remote patient access, narcotic security, counter insurance frauds and others. In 2018, Medical record security and data center security market is likely to dominate market with 23.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 1,715.23 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period. In May 2015, SayPay Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) has signed the partnership with VoiceVault Inc. (U.S) to deliver online and mobile payment solutions. This will leads to increase in sales performance of the company in around 40 countries.



Competitive Analysis: Global Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Gemalto NV, agnitio, BioAXS Co. Ltd., Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd. , FUJITSU, HID Global Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. , Integrated Biometrics, Innovatrics, IRITECH, INC., LaserLock International, Inc., M2SYS Technology, MorphoTrust USA, Nuance Communications, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , SecuGen Corporation, Uniphore, lumenvox, VoiceVault Voice Authentication and other.

Recent Developments:

In September 2018, HID Global (U.S) has acquired Crossmatch (U.S) which comprises of biometric identity management hardware as well as software which will enhance HID’s product portfolio which includes trusted identity products and services.Under this agreement, the company will strengthen its product portfolio related to biometrics security and will be able to fulfil the need of customers.

In September, 2018, HID Global Corporation (U.S) acquired Crossmatch (U.S.) from Francisco Partners. Crossmatch products include biometric identity management hardware and software which will provide support to the HID’s product portfolio. Thus, it will help the company in maintaining product portfolio management.

In June 2018, Czech Republic’s bank has deployed voice biometric technology from Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) to increase security in the mobile banking system. Company has experienced the dramatic increase in consumers in 2017 which is around 300 million.

In March 2016, MorphoTrust USA (U.S) has announced that it has signed contracts in order to provide fingerprinting services for the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). This will help the company in conveying fingerprinting as well as other identity-related and biometric services to different states for multiple programs.

In September 2018, SecuGen Corporation (U.S.) has announced that they will be showcasing the Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader as well as the U20-ASF-BT OEM Bluetooth sensor at an upcoming trade show. This will help in maximizing its product portfolio.

Major Highlights of Biometric As a Service in Healthcare market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Biometric As a Service in Healthcare market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Biometric As a Service in Healthcare market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Biometric As a Service in Healthcare market.

