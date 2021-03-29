Accounts Receivable Automation Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Accounts Receivable Automation Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Accounts Receivable Automation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Accounts Receivable Automation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global accounts receivable automation market is expected register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing adoption of automation in the existing business process along with the growing focus on streamlining the financial transactions amongst the company’s and its consumers systems’ is expected to grow the market

Market Definition: Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market

Accounts receivable automation can be defined as the automation machine which eliminates human intervention in managing the balance sheet. It automates the cash receivable procedures of organizations. The major advantages of these solution is that it help capturing an AR invoice from the ERP/Core account application; also allow the printing of physical invoices for clients who not ready to accept invoices by email. It also speeds up the workflow, saves time by effortlessly sharing the data through the cloud.

Market Drivers:

Growing focus towards improvement of cash flow and reduction in days sales outstanding is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing focus on reducing accounting cycle time is expected to drive the growth of the market

Factors like efficiency of payment process can be enhanced by using accounts receivable automation; this is another factor boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Huge involvement of cost for upgrading existing solution is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of awareness among enterprises for automation of Accounts Receivable Processes acts as another market restraint

Reluctance of enterprises towards automating their accounts receivable processes can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, VersaPay Corporation had launched accounts receivable automation mobile app. With this mobile app businesses will be able to streamline their customer invoice payment solutions with a self-service portal. This solution will further help the business to gain customer response at high rate

In December 2016, YayPay had launched enterprise-level accounts receivable automation software, named as YayPay 2.0. This launch will enhance the cash flow for businesses by equipping the customers with the right automated tools. This new software will provide businesses with powerful tools including automated workflows, an intelligent CRM, and predictive cash flow analytics

Competitive Analysis

Global accounts receivable automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of accounts receivable automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global accounts receivable automation market are Oracle, Sap SE, Workday, Inc., Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Comarch SA , HighRadius, FinancialForce, Esker, Emagia Corporation, YayPay Inc., VersaPay Corporation, KOFAX,Inc., Office Torque, Swiss Post Solutions Inc., API Outsourcing Inc, Anytime Collect, numberz, OnPay Solutions, Qvalia AB, MYOB Technology Pty Ltd. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

