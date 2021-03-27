Accounting and Finance Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Intuit, SAP, Acumatica

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Accounting and Finance Software Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Some of the major and emerging players identified are Intuit (United States), Oracle (NetSuite) (United States), SAP (Germany), Infor (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Certify Inc. (United States), Sage Group (United States), Acumatica, Inc. (United States), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), Financial Force (United States).

Definition:

Accounting and finance software is used to process and record all the financial transactions within the modules such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, and trial balance. It is an essential part of any enterprise system. It also keeps track of transactions, cash flows, performs calculations and generates dashboards and reports. Accounting software should automate labor-intensive accounting tasks, accelerate tax preparation, and reduce the risk of human error in the workplace. Large and small & medium enterprises highly adopting accounting software in order to monitor financial transactions. Web-based accounting software is easy-to-use with browser-based access, and allows access from anywhere, at any time, from any device with a browser.

What’s Trending in Market:

The Trend of Designing Industry-Specific Accounting Systems

Cloud-Based Accounting Services for Start-Ups and Small- Sized Businesses

Challenges:

Scalability and Customization

Lack of Expertise and Awareness

Restraints:

Expensive, High Costs for Maintenance

Lack of Integrations

Data Security and Privacy Concern

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasingly Adopting Cloud-Based and Accounting Software as It Reduces the Process Time

Growing Demand from Large and Medium Financial Institutions

Accounting and Finance Software Market Competition

Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Accounting and Finance Software Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Global Accounting and Finance Software segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Spreadsheets, Commercially-available Software, Enterprise Resource Planning Software (ERP), Custom Accounting Software), Application (Cash Management, Currency Management, Tax Management, Inter-Company Accounting, Others (Recurring Revenue Management, Fixed Assets, Payroll Management)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Public Sector, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Construction & Real Estate, Others)

With the multiple advantages of technology, cost and service, many major developed rapidly. They kept leading domestic market and on the other way actively developing international market and seizing market share, becoming the backbone of Global Accounting and Finance Software industry. It is understood that currently domestic players has been massively used by operators in China.

***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]

