Wind Turbine Generator Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | ABB, GE Renewable Energy, Bora Energy

The wind turbine generator is used for converting the low speed of the turbine to the high speed of the generator. It works with a power source which supplies fluctuating mechanical power. It contains various rare earth metals such as Praseodymium, Terbium, Dysprosium, and Neodymium in permanent magnets. The induction generator should be spun at around 1,000 RPM. Doubly fed induction generators are widely used in the large wind farm and it helps in reducing mechanical stress with higher overall efficiency. A government initiative towards the use of renewable source of energy and growing energy consumption will further accelerate the market growth in the future.

Latest released the research study on Global Wind Turbine Generator – Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Wind Turbine Generator – Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Wind Turbine Generator –. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ABB (Switzerland),Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., (Spain),GE Renewable Energy (France),Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China),Suzlon Energy Ltd. (India),AVANTIS Energy Group (Estonia),Bora Energy (Spain),EWT B.V. (Netherlands),Goldwind Science & Technology (China),LEITNER AG (Italy).

Wind Turbine Generator – Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market

Market Drivers:

Rise in Wind Energy Consumption

Increasing Price of Non-Renewable Energy

Increasing Usage of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

Market Trend:

Technological Improvement in Wind Turbine Generator

Restraints:

Heavy Investment for the Production and Installation of Wind Turbines

The Global Wind Turbine Generator – Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Generator Type (Synchronous Generator, Asynchronous Generator), Deployment Type (Onshore, Offshore)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

