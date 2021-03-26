Networking Equipment Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Juniper Networks, CISCO, Netgear

Network equipment are the devices which are required for establishing the communication between two or more devices. These devices includes hubs, switches, routers, bridges, gateways, multiplexers, transceivers and firewalls. The network equipment are connected through different topologies such as bus, ring, star, tree, and mesh. In case of wireless networks these devices communicate through the radio waves. Whereas the cables in wired networks are equipped with 15 pin connectors. Moreover, the function of these devices are Open system Interconnection (OSI) reference model. It is estimated that the number of networked devices will increase from 2.4 per capita in 2018 to 3.6 per capita in 2023. Therefore there will be 29.3 billion networked devices in 2023 as compared to 18.4 billion in 2018.

Networking Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alcatel-Lucent (France),Ericsson (Sweden),Juniper Networks (United States),NEC Corp (Japan),HUAWEI (China),CISCO (United States),ZTE (China),D-Link (Taiwan),TP-Link (China),Netgear (United States).

Market Drivers:

Upsurge in Consumer Broadband Penetration is fueling the market growth. The usage of broadband in commercial as well as household is leading to demand of networking equipment. In addition, the coronavirus pandamic has led to online learning for students a

Market Trend:

Technological Developments in Networking Devices

Rising Usage of Networking Equipment in IT Industry

Restraints:

Increasing Threat of Data Breach

Lack of Guidelines for networking devices and Consumer Awareness

The Global Networking Equipment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (NIC, Hubs, Switches, Routers, Repeaters, Bridges, Gateways, Multiplexers, Transceivers, Others), Application (Household, Enterprise, Organisation, Others), Organization size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Network type (LAN, MAN, WAN), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

