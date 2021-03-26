Extended Reality (XR) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Accenture, SoftServe, IBM

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title ” Extended Reality (XR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026″ provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Extended Reality (XR) Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture (Ireland), SoftServe (United States), IBM (United States), TXT e-solutions (Italy), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States), Microsoft (United Sates), Glenfield Corporation Pty Ltd. (Australia), Google (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), HP (United States), Apple (United States), Facebook (United States),.

Market Overview of Extended Reality (XR)

Extended reality is an emerging technology from all immersive technologies, including augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and others. This technology helps in enhancing the experience by either merging the virtual or by generating a fully immersive experience. The market for XR technology having strong growth potential in the coming years such as with the help of VR, that artificial environment. By FY 2023, it is expected that high growth to reach over 68 million units, by looking at these major companies such as Microsoft and Intel is highly investing in XR technology to capture market opportunity.

Market Trends

High Adoption from Retail Industry to Enhance Shopping Experience

Rapid Acceptance for the Navigation Solutions

High Use for AR Powered Offerings for the Enterprise

Drivers

Growing Demand from Various Domain Majorly from Healthcare Industry. This Industry is Using Augmented Reality for Taking Benefits from Digital Information Over Real Life Experiences

Increasing Demand from The Tourism Industry as Augmented Reality Tools to Expand the Experience of Visitors to Museums

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Across Under Developed Regions

Contrary Impact of Lockdowns Because of Covid-19 on Commercial Trade

Restraints

Trade Restrictions Between the US and China

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts, understanding current investments cycle and impact of COVID-19 and slowdown.

The Extended Reality (XR) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Components (Software, Services, Hardware), Industry Verticals (Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others), Devices (Augmented Reality Devices, Virtuality Devices, Mixed Reality Devices), Solution (Consumer Engagement, Business Engagement)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

