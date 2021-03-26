Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2021-2027 | Dell, Buffalo, EMC Corporation

The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market growth.

Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Dell, Buffalo, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, NetApp, LSI Corporation, Overland Storage, NetGear, Panasas, SGI Corporation, Seagate Technology, Synology, QNAP Systems, ZyXEL Communications Corporation, ASUSTOR, Drobo, Thecus Corporation

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market.

Market Segment by Product Type

Cloud Deployment, On-premises Deployment Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

Market Segment by Application

, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud Deployment

1.2.3 On-premises Deployment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.3.3 Large enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue

3.4 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Dell

11.1.1 Dell Company Details

11.1.2 Dell Business Overview

11.1.3 Dell Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.1.4 Dell Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Dell Recent Development

11.2 Buffalo

11.2.1 Buffalo Company Details

11.2.2 Buffalo Business Overview

11.2.3 Buffalo Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.2.4 Buffalo Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Buffalo Recent Development

11.3 EMC Corporation

11.3.1 EMC Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 EMC Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 EMC Corporation Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.3.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Hewlett-Packard

11.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

11.4.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

11.4.3 Hewlett-Packard Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Corporation Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

11.6.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.6.4 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

11.7 NetApp

11.7.1 NetApp Company Details

11.7.2 NetApp Business Overview

11.7.3 NetApp Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.7.4 NetApp Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 NetApp Recent Development

11.8 LSI Corporation

11.8.1 LSI Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 LSI Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 LSI Corporation Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.8.4 LSI Corporation Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 LSI Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Overland Storage

11.9.1 Overland Storage Company Details

11.9.2 Overland Storage Business Overview

11.9.3 Overland Storage Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.9.4 Overland Storage Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Overland Storage Recent Development

11.10 NetGear

11.10.1 NetGear Company Details

11.10.2 NetGear Business Overview

11.10.3 NetGear Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.10.4 NetGear Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 NetGear Recent Development

11.11 Panasas

11.11.1 Panasas Company Details

11.11.2 Panasas Business Overview

11.11.3 Panasas Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.11.4 Panasas Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Panasas Recent Development

11.12 SGI Corporation

11.12.1 SGI Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 SGI Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 SGI Corporation Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.12.4 SGI Corporation Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 SGI Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Seagate Technology

11.13.1 Seagate Technology Company Details

11.13.2 Seagate Technology Business Overview

11.13.3 Seagate Technology Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.13.4 Seagate Technology Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Seagate Technology Recent Development

11.14 Synology

11.14.1 Synology Company Details

11.14.2 Synology Business Overview

11.14.3 Synology Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.14.4 Synology Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Synology Recent Development

11.15 QNAP Systems

11.15.1 QNAP Systems Company Details

11.15.2 QNAP Systems Business Overview

11.15.3 QNAP Systems Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.15.4 QNAP Systems Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 QNAP Systems Recent Development

11.16 ZyXEL Communications Corporation

11.16.1 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Company Details

11.16.2 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Business Overview

11.16.3 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.16.4 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Recent Development

11.17 ASUSTOR

11.17.1 ASUSTOR Company Details

11.17.2 ASUSTOR Business Overview

11.17.3 ASUSTOR Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.17.4 ASUSTOR Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 ASUSTOR Recent Development

11.18 Drobo

11.18.1 Drobo Company Details

11.18.2 Drobo Business Overview

11.18.3 Drobo Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

11.18.4 Drobo Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Drobo Recent Development

11.18 Thecus Corporation

.1 Thecus Corporation Company Details

.2 Thecus Corporation Business Overview

.3 Thecus Corporation Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

.4 Thecus Corporation Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2016-2021)

.5 Thecus Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

