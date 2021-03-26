Global Near Field Communication Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2027 | NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Stmicroelectronics

The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global Near Field Communication market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global Near Field Communication market growth.

Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global Near Field Communication market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global Near Field Communication market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global Near Field Communication market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global Near Field Communication market competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global Near Field Communication market and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Stmicroelectronics, Mediatek, Gemalto, Huawei Technologies, Inside Secure, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Near Field Communication market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Near Field Communication market.

Market Segment by Product Type

Card Emulation, Reader Emulation, Peer-to-peer Near Field Communication

Market Segment by Application

, Retail, Transportation, Automotive, Others

Why to buy this report?

The report provides a futuristic perspective on various micro and macroeconomic factors having an impact on the global Near Field Communication market growth

Recent market developments in various geographical regions are mapped by the report

The research report helps in understanding the key product, application, and end user segments of the global Near Field Communication market and their growth potential

The authors of the report have offered detailed analysis of changing competitive dynamics to help the competitors stay ahead of the curve

Readers are offered with the information on the leadingparticipantsof the global Near Field Communication market and key growth strategies adopted by them

The report also sheds light on the globalNear Field Communication market opportunities and future trends

Recommendations and suggestions are provided by the industry experts to the companies to help in consolidating their position in the global Near Field Communication market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Card Emulation

1.2.3 Reader Emulation

1.2.4 Peer-to-peer

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Near Field Communication Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Near Field Communication Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Near Field Communication Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Near Field Communication Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Near Field Communication Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Near Field Communication Market Trends

2.3.2 Near Field Communication Market Drivers

2.3.3 Near Field Communication Market Challenges

2.3.4 Near Field Communication Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Near Field Communication Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Near Field Communication Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Near Field Communication Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Near Field Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Near Field Communication Revenue

3.4 Global Near Field Communication Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Near Field Communication Revenue in 2020

3.5 Near Field Communication Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Near Field Communication Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Near Field Communication Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Near Field Communication Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Near Field Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Near Field Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Near Field Communication Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Near Field Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Near Field Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Near Field Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 NXP Semiconductors

11.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

11.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

11.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Near Field Communication Introduction

11.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

11.2 Broadcom

11.2.1 Broadcom Company Details

11.2.2 Broadcom Business Overview

11.2.3 Broadcom Near Field Communication Introduction

11.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

11.3 Stmicroelectronics

11.3.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

11.3.2 Stmicroelectronics Business Overview

11.3.3 Stmicroelectronics Near Field Communication Introduction

11.3.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

11.4 Mediatek

11.4.1 Mediatek Company Details

11.4.2 Mediatek Business Overview

11.4.3 Mediatek Near Field Communication Introduction

11.4.4 Mediatek Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Mediatek Recent Development

11.5 Gemalto

11.5.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.5.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.5.3 Gemalto Near Field Communication Introduction

11.5.4 Gemalto Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.6 Huawei Technologies

11.6.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.6.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.6.3 Huawei Technologies Near Field Communication Introduction

11.6.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.7 Inside Secure

11.7.1 Inside Secure Company Details

11.7.2 Inside Secure Business Overview

11.7.3 Inside Secure Near Field Communication Introduction

11.7.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Inside Secure Recent Development

11.8 Samsung Electronics

11.8.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

11.8.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

11.8.3 Samsung Electronics Near Field Communication Introduction

11.8.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

11.9 Texas Instruments

11.9.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.9.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.9.3 Texas Instruments Near Field Communication Introduction

11.9.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

