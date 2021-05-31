May 2021 Report on Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market covered in Chapter 12:

Formosa Plastics Group

Vitophel

Jindal Poly Films

Mondi Group

VacMet

DK Enterprises

Treofan Group

Viam Films

Uflex

General Binding

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Clear Films

Opaque Films

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

High Coefficient of Friction (COF)

Low Coefficient of Friction (COF)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

3.3 Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

3.4 Market Distributors of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

..…continued.

