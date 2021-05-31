May 2021 Report on Global Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Agricultural emulsifiers is a formulation is a mixture of the active ingredient withother inert (inactive) substances. Different formulations may be useddifferently. Some are to be used direct from the package, while others needto be diluted with water, oil, or other carriers. The most frequently dry and water miscible formulations include: EC،SP،WP،SL

In agriculture, surfactants (short for “surface-acting agents”) help farmers use herbicides (aka “weed killers”) more efficiently. Surfactants help by reducing the surface tension of water, and since herbicide sprays are mostly water, this keeps the spray on the targeted weed rather than rolling off onto the soil.

An adjuvant is any substance in a herbicide formulation or added to the spray tank to improve herbicidal activity or application characteristics.

Spray adjuvants are generally grouped into two broad categories–activator adjuvants and special purpose adjuvants.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants market covered in Chapter 12:

Evonik Industries AG

DowDuPont

BRENNTAG GROUP

BASF

Corbion

Cargill

Croda Crop Care

Solvay S.A.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

AkzoNobel

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Ddjuvants

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Seed Coating

Crop Protection

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants

3.3 Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants

3.4 Market Distributors of Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Agrochemicals Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Adjuvants Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

..…continued.

