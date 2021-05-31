May 2021 Report on Global Gold Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Gold industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Gold market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Gold market covered in Chapter 12:

Zijin Mining Group

Gabriel Resources Ltd.

New Gold Inc.

Jinshan Gold

Ango Gold Ashanti

Kinross Gold Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation

New mont Mining Corporation

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Gold market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

9K

10K

12K

14K

18K

22K

24K

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Gold market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Investment

Jewelry

Medical Equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Gold Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Gold

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Gold industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gold Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Gold Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Gold Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Gold Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gold Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Gold Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Gold

3.3 Gold Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gold

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Gold

3.4 Market Distributors of Gold

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Gold Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

..…continued.

