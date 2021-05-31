May 2021 Report on Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market covered in Chapter 12:
Wuhan Binhu
Syndaya
Praxair Technology
LPW Technology
Bright Laser Technologies
Sandvik AB
GKN
Erasteel
AP&C
Arconic
Praxair
Renishaw
ATI Powder Metals
Metalysis Technology
Arcam AB
Metco
EOS GmbH
Concept Laser GmbH
TLS
HC Starck
Carpenter
Hitachi Chemical
SLM
3D Systems
Huake 3D
Exone
Rio Tinto
ReaLizer
Miba AG
GKN Hoeganaes
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Alloy
Stainless Steel
Precious Metal
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Academic Institutions
Healthcare & Dental
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
3.3 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
3.4 Market Distributors of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
..…continued.
