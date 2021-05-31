June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Dimethylformamide (DMF) Industry Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021-2026

Dimethylformamide is a clear liquid that is miscible with water and most organic solvents. It is a common solvent for chemical reactions. Pure dimethylformamide is odorless, but technical grade or spoiled dimethylformamide has a fishy smell because it contains impurities of dimethylamine.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Dimethylformamide (DMF) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market covered in Chapter 12:

CHEMANOL

Eastman Chemical Company

V. Pharmachem

BASF

Handan Deyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Fisher Scientific UK Ltd

Shandong Oasis Chemical Co., Ltd

Chemours Company

LUXI Group

Merck KGaA

SceneWay Petroleum Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ak-Kim

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Reactant

Feedstock

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Fibers

Oil & Gas Processing

Textile

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Dimethylformamide (DMF) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Dimethylformamide (DMF)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Dimethylformamide (DMF) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Dimethylformamide (DMF) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Dimethylformamide (DMF)

3.3 Dimethylformamide (DMF) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Dimethylformamide (DMF)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Dimethylformamide (DMF)

3.4 Market Distributors of Dimethylformamide (DMF)

….. continued

