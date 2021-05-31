June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Glass Partition Wall Industry Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021-2026

Glass walls and partitions balance visual openness and physical privacy in modern architectural design. Transparency in the work environment by the use of glass wall systems is not only a way to promote an organisation’s corporate culture, enhance the visual contact between employees and facilitate new, flexible ways of working. Transparency also creates optimum daylight conditions in the workplace.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Glass Partition Wall industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Glass Partition Wall market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Glass Partition Wall market covered in Chapter 12:

Nanawall

Hufcor

Optima

Lizzanno Partitions

Maars

IMT

Klein

Lindner-group

Dormakaba

JEB

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

CARVART

Jeld Wen

Lacantina

AXIS

CR Laurence

Panda

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Glass Partition Wall market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Safety Glass

Acoustic Glass

Decorative Glass

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Glass Partition Wall market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Office

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Glass Partition Wall Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Glass Partition Wall

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Glass Partition Wall industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Glass Partition Wall Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Glass Partition Wall Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Glass Partition Wall Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Glass Partition Wall Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glass Partition Wall Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Glass Partition Wall Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Glass Partition Wall

3.3 Glass Partition Wall Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glass Partition Wall

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Glass Partition Wall

3.4 Market Distributors of Glass Partition Wall

….. continued

