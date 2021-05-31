May 2021 Report on Global Liquid Fertilizers Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Liquid Fertilizers industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Liquid Fertilizers market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Liquid Fertilizers market covered in Chapter 12:
Agrium Inc.
Agroliquid
Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
Kugler Company
Rural Liquid Fertilizers
Compo Expert GmbH
Plant Food Company, Inc.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)
Yara International ASA
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Liquid Fertilizers market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Nitrogen
Phosphorous
Potash
Micronutrients
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Liquid Fertilizers market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Soil
Foliar
Fertigation
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Liquid Fertilizers Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Liquid Fertilizers
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Liquid Fertilizers industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Liquid Fertilizers Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Liquid Fertilizers Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Liquid Fertilizers
3.3 Liquid Fertilizers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Liquid Fertilizers
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Liquid Fertilizers
3.4 Market Distributors of Liquid Fertilizers
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Liquid Fertilizers Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Type
..…continued.
