May 2021 Report on Global Glass Packaging Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Glass Packaging industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Glass Packaging market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Glass Packaging market covered in Chapter 12:
Ardagh Group
Gerresheimer
Foshan Yuebo Industrial Co., Ltd.
DuPont
Owens-Illinois
Orora
Shandong Huapeng Glass Co., Ltd.
Vetropack
Saint-Gobain
Huaxing Glass
Qinhuangdao Suokun Daily Glass Group
Vidrala S.A.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Glass Packaging market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Borosilicate
De-alkalized Soda Lime
Soda Lime
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Glass Packaging market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Beverage
Food
Healthcare
Personal Care
Other Industries
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Glass Packaging Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Glass Packaging
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Glass Packaging industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Glass Packaging Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Glass Packaging Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Glass Packaging Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Glass Packaging Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glass Packaging Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Glass Packaging Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Glass Packaging
3.3 Glass Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glass Packaging
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Glass Packaging
3.4 Market Distributors of Glass Packaging
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Glass Packaging Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
..…continued.
