June 2021 Report on Global  Sodium Metabisulfite Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for  2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Sodium Metabisulfite industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Sodium Metabisulfite market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Sodium Metabisulfite market covered in Chapter 12:
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd
Solvay
Ultramarines India (P) Ltd
Dow Chemical
Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd
BASF
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Sodium Metabisulfite market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Food Grade
Non-food Grade
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Sodium Metabisulfite market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Photographic and film industry
Paper and pulp industry
Water treatment
Pharmaceutical
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Sodium Metabisulfite Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Sodium Metabisulfite
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Sodium Metabisulfite industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
….. continued
