May 2021 Report on Global Rayon Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Rayon industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Rayon market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Rayon market covered in Chapter 12:
Fulida
Sanyou
Yibin Grace Group
Sateri
Kelheim
Aditya Birla Group
Lenzing
Bohi Industry
Xinxiang Bailu
Silver Hawk
Xiangsheng Group
Aoyang Technology
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Rayon market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Viscose Staple Rayon
Viscose Filament Rayon
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Rayon market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Civil Field
Industrial Field
Medical Field
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Rayon Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Rayon
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Rayon industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Rayon Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Rayon Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Rayon Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Rayon Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rayon Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rayon Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Rayon
3.3 Rayon Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rayon
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Rayon
3.4 Market Distributors of Rayon
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Rayon Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
..…continued.
