May 2021 Report on Global Outbreak-Global Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Aluminum Powder Metallurgy industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Aluminum Powder Metallurgy market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Aluminum Powder Metallurgy market covered in Chapter 12:

Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Höganäs AB

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

F. W. Winter Inc. & Co.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Diamet Corporation

American Chemet Corp.

Erasteel SAS

Kymera International

Pometon SpA

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

GKN Hoeganae

Hoeganaes Corp.

Fine Sinter Company Ltd

JFE Steel Corp.

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

PMG Holding GmbH

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

Miba AG

Norilsk Nickel

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp.

Kennametal, Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Aluminum Powder Metallurgy market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High Grade Pure Aluminum (Aluminum Content 99.93%-99.999%)

Industrial High Purity Aluminum (Aluminum Content 99.85% – 99.90%)

Industrial Pure Aluminum (Amount of Aluminum 98.0% -99.7%)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Aluminum Powder Metallurgy market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Aluminum Powder Metallurgy

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Aluminum Powder Metallurgy industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Aluminum Powder Metallurgy

3.3 Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aluminum Powder Metallurgy

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Aluminum Powder Metallurgy

3.4 Market Distributors of Aluminum Powder Metallurgy

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

..…continued.

