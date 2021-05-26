Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends

“A research report on Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023”, water purifiers market to surpass $ 650 million by 2023, on the back of rising demand for water purifiers in industrial set-ups and commercial complexes. Moreover, increasing involvement of public administrative bodies in implementation of jurisdiction related to discharge of wastewater is boosting the sales of industrial water purification systems, especially in Spain. Additionally, rising water scarcity due to contamination of fresh water bodies is further stimulating the adoption of water purifiers across Spain & Portugal. Growing cognizance regarding rental water purifiers and online sales platforms is further expected to foster the demand for water purifiers in Spain & Portugal in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in Spain & Portugal water purifier market are Veolia España, Veolia España, Puricom Europe, Pollet Water Group (PWG), Hidro Water SL, Culligan España, Compañía Europea del Agua SA, AZUD Group, Waterlogic ESPAÑA, and Wasserlab. “Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023” discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Spain & Portugal:

• Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, & Others), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with water purifiers distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.3. Source of Awareness

5. Spain and Portugal Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (POU & POE)

5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal)

5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

6. Spain and Portugal POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (RO, Activated carbon, Ultraviolet, UF and NF)

6.2.2. By Product Category (Filtration, Softeners and Prefilters)

6.2.3. By Application (Industrial, Municipal, Healthcare, F&B, & Others)

6.2.4. Pricing Analysis

6.2.5. Market Share By Company By Technology

7. Spain and Portugal POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology (UF, Activated Carbon, RO Tankless, RO Tank, UV and NF)

7.2.2. By Product Category (Purifiers, Dispensers, and Others)

7.2.3. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, etc.)

7.2.4. Pricing Analysis

7.2.5. Market Share By Company By Technology

8. Spain and Portugal Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Category (Purifiers and Dispensers)

8.2.2. Pricing Analysis

8.2.3. By Company

9. Spain and Portugal Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Mode

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Category (Filtration, Softener, Dispenser, Purifier & Others)

9.2.2. By Technology (NF, UV, Activated Carbon, UF and RO Tankless, Ro Tank)

9.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

9.2.4. By Company

