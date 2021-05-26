Mobile CDN Market Size, Trends | Industry Report, 2030

“The report on Mobile CDN Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Mobile CDN Market: Overview

The global mobile CDN market is expected to reach ~ US$ 248 Bn by 2030 from US$ 12.5 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 35% from 2020 to 2030

by from in expanding at a CAGR of ~ from to The global mobile CDN market is currently driven by increasing adoption of mobile Internet and smartphones among end users. The mobile CDN market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growing adoption of smartphones and increasing number of viewers for live video streaming have propelled the demand for mobile CDN in the region.

China is the most attractive market in Asia Pacific. The incremental opportunity is significantly higher for China as it accounts for a dominant share of the mobile CDN market in the region

The mobile CDN market report provides analysis of the global mobile CDN market for the period 2018 – 2030 , wherein 2019 is the base year, 2020 is the estimated year, and 2020 to 2030 is the forecast period. Data for 2018 has been included as historical information.

, wherein is the base year, is the estimated year, and to is the forecast period. Data for has been included as historical information. A mobile content delivery network (CDN), also known as mobile content distribution network (CDN), is a network of servers – computers, systems, or devices – that collaborate transparently to enhance the delivery of content to end users or customers on any kind of mobile or wireless network. Mobile CDN helps integrate mobile-based content delivery services that optimize the distribution of on-demand video, live video streaming, and other content assets.

In this report, we analyze the challenges end users face in acquiring the right mobile CDN that can cope with the rapidly changing world. The report also highlights the total revenue generated through the sale of mobile CDNs across various key regions worldwide.

North America Mobile CDN Market Snapshot

The mobile CDN market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America remains the leading market for mobile CDNs, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 4,384.9 Mn .

. Strong presence of mobile CDN vendors, along with high spending in R&D in North America is a crucial factor fueling the market growth. New enhancements related to mobile CDN are primarily introduced in the U.S. and then marketed around the world. According to GSMA Intelligence, the penetration of 5G connections in North America is expected to reach 48% of the total connections by the end of 2025. 5G enables high-speed Internet bandwidth connectivity to end users. This will create demand for 5G compatible mobile CDN solutions; thus, the mobile CDN market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period in the region.

Key Growth Drivers of Mobile CDN Market

Increase in Smartphone Penetration and Proliferation of Mobile Internet – Rising adoption of mobile Internet and smartphones across the globe is expected to boost the use of mobile applications in the coming years. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and mobile video streaming are expected to contribute to majority of mobile data traffic. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of mobile CDN to reduce unnecessary information and compress text while downloading and uploading videos, images, and other content on a mobile network. Thus, increasing usage of mobile Internet and adoption of smartphones is expected to boost the mobile CDN market in the upcoming years. Advent of the 5G technology is anticipated to propel the mobile CDN market during the forecast period. The 5G technology creates the demand for 5G compatible mobile CDN solutions. According to GSMA, 5G connections are expected to reach 1.8 billion by 2025. As per the analysis, at present, mobile 5G is available from 46 operators in 24 markets across the globe. Additionally, around 79 global operators are planning to launch 5G mobile services during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of mobile Internet and smartphones across the globe is expected to boost the use of mobile applications in the coming years. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and mobile video streaming are expected to contribute to majority of mobile data traffic. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of mobile CDN to reduce unnecessary information and compress text while downloading and uploading videos, images, and other content on a mobile network. Thus, increasing usage of mobile Internet and adoption of smartphones is expected to boost the mobile CDN market in the upcoming years. Advent of the 5G technology is anticipated to propel the mobile CDN market during the forecast period. The 5G technology creates the demand for 5G compatible mobile CDN solutions. According to GSMA, 5G connections are expected to reach by As per the analysis, at present, mobile 5G is available from 46 operators in 24 markets across the globe. Additionally, around 79 global operators are planning to launch 5G mobile services during the forecast period. Rise in Time Spent on Social Media – The Internet has transformed the world. Some statistics show that the amount of time that individuals spend on social media is constantly increasing, which has supported connectivity, expanded the coverage, and improved the bandwidth. This, in turn, is encouraging users to stay connected, access media content, and obtain instant notifications. Users constantly share content in the form of images, texts, and videos.

Key Challenges Faced by Mobile CDN Market Players

Governments across the world have formulated certain policies and regulations in order to effectively leverage mobile video optimization solutions and services. Thus, stringent regulations regarding online content delivery is anticipated to hamper the mobile CDN market during the forecast period.

Mobile CDN Market: Competition Landscape

In March 2020 , Velocix, an IP video streaming technology provider, launched mobile-optimized content delivery network (CDN) software for 5G video streaming

, Velocix, an IP video streaming technology provider, launched mobile-optimized content delivery network (CDN) software for 5G video streaming In November 2019, CenturyLink, Inc. introduced its new CDN platform to enable businesses to form more secure and highly responsive personalized web application experiences for customers

Mobile CDN Market: Company Profile Snapshot

Cloudflare Inc. : Incorporated in 2008, Cloudflare Inc. is a San Francisco, California, U.S.-based company offering cloud-based solutions and service worldwide. The content delivery network of the company is one of the world’s largest distributed computing platforms, serving between 15% and 30% of the total web traffic.

: Incorporated in 2008, Cloudflare Inc. is a San Francisco, California, U.S.-based company offering cloud-based solutions and service worldwide. The content delivery network of the company is one of the world’s largest distributed computing platforms, serving between and of the total web traffic. Fastly, Inc. : Fastly, Inc. is a U.S. company that provides content delivery network (CDN) solutions to enhance and scale websites, APIs, and mobile applications. The company’s content delivery network (CDN) platform provides video streaming, application delivery, and cloud security services.

: Fastly, Inc. is a U.S. company that provides content delivery network (CDN) solutions to enhance and scale websites, APIs, and mobile applications. The company’s content delivery network (CDN) platform provides video streaming, application delivery, and cloud security services. Other major players operating in the global mobile CDN market and profiled in the report include Akamai Technologies, Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc. CacheNetworks, LLC, CDN77.com (DataCamp Limited) CDNetworks, Inc. CenturyLink, Inc. (Level 3 Communications, LLC) ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Google, Inc. Imperva, Inc. (Incapsula) Internap Corporation Jet-Stream Services Limelight Networks, Inc. Microsoft Corporation StackPath, LLC Tata Communications Ltd. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Total Server Solutions L.L.C Verizon Digital Media Services (EdgeCast) ZephyrTel Corporate Group



Mobile CDN Market – Scope of the Report

A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global mobile CDN market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the mobile CDN market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the mobile CDN market is expected to progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the mobile CDN market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the mobile CDN market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the mobile CDN market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the mobile CDN market, along with cross-country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the mobile CDN market, wherein, various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the Report on Mobile CDN Market

The report provides detailed information about the mobile CDN market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the mobile CDN market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for mobile CDN market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for mobile CDNs during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the mobile CDN market?

How will COVID-19 impact the mobile CDN market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the mobile CDN market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the mobile CDN market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the mobile CDN market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the mobile CDN market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the mobile CDN market?

Research Methodology – Mobile CDN Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the mobile CDN market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the mobile CDN market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the mobile CDN market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the mobile CDN market.

For more information about this report visit: Mobile CDN Market

