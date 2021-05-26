Indoor Location Based Service Market Size & Growth Rate, 2030

“The report on Indoor Location Based Service Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Indoor Location Based Service Market: Overview

The global indoor location based service market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 10% between 2020 and 2030

between and Rising use of location based services for marketing applications is expected to boost the indoor location based service market in the near future

The global indoor location based service market is projected to reach ~ US$ 19.3 Bn by 2030 from ~ US$ 7.3 Bn in 2020

by from ~ in North America holds major share of the indoor location based service market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

North America remains the leading region in the indoor location based service market, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 2,421.2 Mn

The indoor location based service market in Middle East & Africa and South America is likely to show moderate growth during the forecast period

The global indoor location based service market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly in terms of share during the forecast period. This is due to growth of the market across Asia Pacific coupled with increasingly agile mobile environment and rise in retail and hospitality sectors, which has propelled the demand for indoor location based services in the APAC region.

Indoor Location Based Service: Market Definition

The market report provides analysis of the global indoor location based service market for the period 2018 – 2030 , wherein 2018 is the historical year, 2019 is the base year, and 2020 – 2030 is the forecast period

, wherein is the historical year, is the base year, and is the forecast period The study would help clients to understand the adoption analysis of indoor location based services in different countries

Indoor location based service is used to track people inside a building. It uses technologies such as distance measurement to nearby anchor nodes to determine the location. These nodes are of various types that includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RFID, and GPS that are collectively installed in smart devices. The nodes are used to actively locate mobile devices and tags, or environment context for devices for sensing within centimeter-level accuracy.

The objective of indoor location based service is to combine with navigation, scheduling, and analytics, which are gaining popularity at airports, hospitals, shopping malls, convention centers, and warehouses in order to share location details or information in real-time

North America Indoor Location Based Service Market Snapshot

North America is a developed region and hence, innovation and new technologies are expected to be key trends to be witnessed in the region over the next few years. North America held a prominent share of the global indoor location based service market in 2019. For the same reason, North America is likely to offer opportunities in the market globally, with Europe and Asia Pacific being the next closest regions.

Key Growth Drivers of Indoor Location Based Service Market

Rising emphasis on consumer preference and consumer behavior Across the globe, significant focus is on consumer preference. The trend has shifted from a seller oriented to a customer-oriented market, with has enhanced focus on customization & personalization of products according to needs and wants of customers. The demand for indoor location based services has increased rapidly with advancements in technologies related to Big Data analytics and consumer behavior analytics. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the indoor location based service market.

Across the globe, significant focus is on consumer preference. The trend has shifted from a seller oriented to a customer-oriented market, with has enhanced focus on customization & personalization of products according to needs and wants of customers. The demand for indoor location based services has increased rapidly with advancements in technologies related to Big Data analytics and consumer behavior analytics. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the indoor location based service market. Increasing adoption of data analytics in the retail sectorAdoption rate of data analytics related to consumer buying behavior and area of interest have increased rapidly in the retail industry. Globally, retailers with large- and medium-sized enterprises are adopting indoor location based service solutions, as the number of footfall in retail stores is much higher than any other business space. According to a survey conducted by Zebra Technologies, nearly 71% of the people who were part of the survey are planning to invest in sensor-based technology to track customer footfall to create a seamless shopper experience. This would help retailers to understand the basic behavior and interest of customers through location intelligence. This is likely to drive the indoor location based service market.

Key Challenges Faced by Indoor Location Based Service Market Players

Overdependence on smartphones and smart devices for tracking is a major restraint of the indoor location based service market

Indoor Location Based Service Market: Competition Landscape

In June 2019 , Apple launched a whole new feature for indoor navigation services, which is available in 279 major cities around the world, mainly in the U.S., the U.K., Spain, and Australia for mapping buildings from inside

, Apple launched a whole new feature for indoor navigation services, which is available in 279 major cities around the world, mainly in the U.S., the U.K., Spain, and Australia for mapping buildings from inside In July 2018, Esri announced the release of an indoor mapping product ArcGIS Indoors, enabling interactive indoor mapping of corporate facilities, retail and commercial locations, airports, and hospitals

Indoor Location Based Service Market: Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation Incorporated in 1975, Microsoft Corporation designs, develops, and markets software, services, devices, and solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes video games, software development tools, desktop and server management tools, business solution applications, server applications, cross device productivity applications, and operating systems. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and sells various devices such as PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other related accessories. It also provides solution support and consulting services. Some of the competitors of the company are Apple, Cisco Systems, Facebook, Google, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard. The company provides low-cost, plug-and-play indoor navigation services.

Incorporated in 1975, Microsoft Corporation designs, develops, and markets software, services, devices, and solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes video games, software development tools, desktop and server management tools, business solution applications, server applications, cross device productivity applications, and operating systems. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and sells various devices such as PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other related accessories. It also provides solution support and consulting services. Some of the competitors of the company are Apple, Cisco Systems, Facebook, Google, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard. The company provides low-cost, plug-and-play indoor navigation services. Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc. Incorporated in 1969 , Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc. is a provider of geographic information system (GIS) solutions. The company offers solutions and services to map images of locations, densities, quantities, and specific areas. The solutions offered by the company drives collaboration, innovation, and digital transformation in communities around the world. The company offers its solutions and services to various industries such as banking, education, government, manufacturing, real estate, and public safety. The company invests more than 30% of its annual revenue in research & development to offer innovative solutions and meet the customer demand in the market. ESRI has a wide geographic footprint with 49 offices worldwide.

Incorporated in , Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc. is a provider of geographic information system (GIS) solutions. The company offers solutions and services to map images of locations, densities, quantities, and specific areas. The solutions offered by the company drives collaboration, innovation, and digital transformation in communities around the world. The company offers its solutions and services to various industries such as banking, education, government, manufacturing, real estate, and public safety. The company invests more than of its annual revenue in research & development to offer innovative solutions and meet the customer demand in the market. ESRI has a wide geographic footprint with 49 offices worldwide. Cisco Systems Inc.Incorporated in 1984, Cisco Systems Inc. is a multinational conglomerate with interest in manufacturing and selling multiline products and services. In addition, the company provides Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking technologies and offers routing and switching solutions, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage, and networking, and wireless technology. The company develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. Furthermore, the company is engaged in providing indoor location services and proximity products for various applications.

Other major players operating in the global indoor location based service market and profiled in the report include

Apple Inc.

Cuebiq Inc.

Google LLC

Gravy Analytics

HERE Technologies

PlaceIQ

QUALCOMM Inc.

Ubimo Ltd.

Verve Wireless, Inc.

Indoor Location Based Service Market – Scope of the Report

A latest study collated and published analyzes historical and present day scenario of the global indoor location based service market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the indoor location based service market, to identify opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the indoor location based service market will progress during the forecast period, 2020 – 2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the indoor location based service market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the indoor location based service market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the indoor location based service market. The global indoor location based service market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the indoor location based service market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions company profiles of key players currently dominating the indoor location based service market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the Report on Indoor Location Based Service Market

The report provides detailed information about the indoor location based service market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the indoor location based service market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of indoor location based services?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the indoor location based service market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the indoor location based service market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the indoor location based service market from 2020 to 2030?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the indoor location based service market?

Which are the leading companies in the indoor location based service market?

What are the strategies of companies operating in the market?

Research Methodology – Indoor Location Based Service Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the indoor location based service market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the indoor location based service market. During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the indoor location based service market. For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and data of major countries of the world, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the indoor location based service market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary – Global Indoor Location Based Services Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Macroeconomic Factors

4.2.1. World GDP Indicator – For Top Economies

4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn)

4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.4.1. Forecast Factors

4.4.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.4.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.4.3.1. Drivers

4.4.3.2. Restraints

4.4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Indoor Location Based Services Market

4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment – by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

For more information about this report visit: Indoor Location Based Service Market

