Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market Report Size, Share, Growth & Report [2030]

“The report on Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market: Overview

The global clinical trial data management software market is expected to reach ~ US$ 7 Bn by 2030 from ~ US$ 3 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030

The global clinical trial data management software market is currently driven by growing demand from pharmaceutical & biomedical companies to reduce operational costs and failures of clinical trials

The clinical trial data management software market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of cloud-based clinical trial data management software by end users has propelled the demand for clinical trial data management software in the region.

China is the most attractive market in Asia Pacific. The incremental opportunity is significantly high for China, as it accounts for a dominant share of the clinical trial data management software market in the region.

The clinical trial data management software market report provides analysis of the global clinical trial data management software market for the period 2018 – 2030, wherein 2019 is the base year, 2020 is the estimated year, and 2021 to 2030 is the forecast period. Data for 2018 has been included as historical information.

Clinical trial data management is the process of handling data generated during the clinical trials of drugs, vaccines, etc. The main use of clinical trial data management software is to manage, produce, and maintain quality data involved in a clinical trial, including planning, preparation, performance, and reporting.

In this report, we analyze the challenges end users face in acquiring the right clinical trial data management software that can cope with the rapidly changing world. The report also highlights the total revenue generated through the sale of clinical trial data management software across various key regions worldwide.

North America Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market Snapshot

The clinical trial data management software market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America remains the leading market for clinical trial data management software, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 1,591.6 Mn.

estimated at Strong presence of clinical trial data management software vendors, along with high spending in R&D in North America is a crucial factor driving the market. Growing preference for cloud-based clinical trial data management software is expected to drive the demand for advanced clinical trial data management software in the region.

Key Growth Drivers of Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market

Use of digital technologies in clinical research – Rising innovation in technologies enables end users to adopt technologically advanced clinical trial data management software, thus fueling the growth of the market. Increasing spending by pharmaceutical companies on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Big Data analytics are the key factors boosting huge investments in clinical trial data management software by end users.

Rising innovation in technologies enables end users to adopt technologically advanced clinical trial data management software, thus fueling the growth of the market. Increasing spending by pharmaceutical companies on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Big Data analytics are the key factors boosting huge investments in clinical trial data management software by end users. Increase in clinical research outsourcing – Outsourcing of clinical trial activities in different regions of the world is a key driver of the clinical trial data management software market. For instance, in Asia Pacific, outsourcing of clinical trials has increased due to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical market, which in turn is projected to fuel the demand for clinical trial data management software during the forecast period.

Key Challenges Faced by Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market Players

High initial cost of on-premises solutions of clinical trial data management software is expected to challenge the market growth in the near future

Longer approval time taken for clinical trial processes, data security of clinical data, and strict regulations to enroll patients for clinical trials is expected to hamper the growth of the global clinical trial data management software during the forecast period

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

In February 2020, IBM Corporation announced plans to provide its Clinical Development (ICD) system free of charge to institutions in China that are researching novel coronavirus (COVID-19) drugs and conducting related clinical trials

, IBM Corporation announced plans to provide its Clinical Development (ICD) system free of charge to institutions in China that are researching novel coronavirus (COVID-19) drugs and conducting related clinical trials In April 2020, Oracle has built and donated a COVID-19 Therapeutic Learning System to the U.S. Government that allows physicians and patients to record the effectiveness of promising COVID-19 drug therapies

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market: Company Profile Snapshot

Incorporated in 1977, Oracle Corporation is a U.S.-based information technology company. The company provides applications, platforms, and IT infrastructure products and services. It has three business segments: Cloud and Licensing, Hardware, and Services.

IBM Corporation: IBM Corporation is a multinational company, manufacturing and marketing products, including computer hardware, middleware, and software, besides providing hosting and IT consulting services

: IBM Corporation is a multinational company, manufacturing and marketing products, including computer hardware, middleware, and software, besides providing hosting and IT consulting services Other major players operating in the global clinical trial data management software market and profiled in the report include Bioclinica Bio-Optronics Forte Research Systems Medidata Solutions Parexel Quad One Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Trial By Fire Solutions Veeva Systems Inc.



Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market – Scope of the Report

A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global clinical trial data management software market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the clinical trial data management software market, to identify opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the clinical trial data management software market is expected to progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the clinical trial data management software market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the clinical trial data management software market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the clinical trial data management software market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the clinical trial data management software market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the clinical trial data management software market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the Report on Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market

The report provides detailed information about the clinical trial data management software market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the clinical trial data management software market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for clinical trial data management software market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for clinical trial data management software during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the clinical trial data management software market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the clinical trial data management software market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the clinical trial data management software market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the clinical trial data management software market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the clinical trial data management software market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the clinical trial data management software market?

Research Methodology – Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the clinical trial data management software market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the clinical trial data management software market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the clinical trial data management software market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the clinical trial data management software market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary – Global Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Macroeconomic Factors

4.2.1. World GDP Indicator – For Top Economies

4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn)

4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.4.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.4.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.4.3.1. Drivers

4.4.3.2. Restraints

4.4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment – by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Component

4.5.2. By End-user

4.6. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.

