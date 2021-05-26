Home Fitness App Market Size & Share | Global Trends [2030]

“The report on Home Fitness App Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Home Fitness App Market: Overview

The global home fitness app market is expected to reach ~ US$ 26 Bn by 2030 from ~ US$ 4 Bn in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 21% from 2020 to 2030

by from ~ in expanding at a CAGR of ~ from to The global home fitness app market is currently driven by growing demand from users to reduce healthcare expenses on calorie count, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, lifestyle management, etc.

The home fitness app market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of smartphones and other wearable devices by end users has propelled the demand for home fitness apps in the region.

China is the most attractive market in Asia Pacific. The incremental opportunity is significantly higher for China, as it accounts for a dominant share in the home fitness app market in the region.

The home fitness app market report provides analysis of the global home fitness app market for the period 2018 – 2030, wherein 2019 is the base year, 2020 is the estimated year, and 2021 to 2030 is the forecast period. Data for 2018 has been included as historical information.

wherein is the base year, is the estimated year, and to is the forecast period. Data for has been included as historical information. A home fitness app is similar to a personal coach, trainer, and dietician, and helps users stay on track, and remain healthy and fit. Home fitness apps are an ideal way of doing workouts, running, and yoga at home when users are unable to go to a gym. Home fitness apps also provide a wide range of workout ideas, and monitors the user’s progress.

In this report, we analyze the challenges end users face in acquiring the right home fitness app that can cope with the rapidly changing world. The report also highlights the total revenue generated through the sale of home fitness apps across various key regions worldwide.

North America Home Fitness App Market: Snapshot

The home fitness app market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America remains the leading market for home fitness apps, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 1,545.3 Mn.

estimated at Strong presence of home fitness app vendors, along with high spending in R&D in North America is a crucial factor driving the market. Nowadays, social distancing is in full force across the globe as well in the U.S. According to the analysis, significant rise in use of home fitness apps is noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Thus, the home fitness app market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Home Fitness App Market: Key Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption of Smart Devices – Technology plays a critical role in the fitness sector. Rise in adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart watches, and wearable fitness trackers in developing as well as developed countries is expected to fuel the home fitness app market during the forecast period.

Increase in Mobile Internet Penetration – Internet has revolutionized the world, benefiting enterprises, industries, and end users. In particular, the increasing use of mobile Internet is the reason for the rapid growth of the home fitness app market across all regions and creating huge demand for fitness apps.

Key Challenges Faced by Home Fitness App Market Players

Availability of cheap alternatives of home fitness apps with similar functionality is expected to challenge the market growth in the near future

Challenges in measuring outcome and effectiveness of home fitness apps are expected to hamper the growth of the global home fitness app market during the forecast period

Home Fitness App Market: Competition Landscape

In April 2020 , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. collaborated with fitness brand Calm, barre3, Echelon, obé Fitness, Fitplan, and Jillian Michaels Fitness to launch wellness apps on its smart TV platform

, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. collaborated with fitness brand Calm, barre3, Echelon, obé Fitness, Fitplan, and Jillian Michaels Fitness to launch wellness apps on its smart TV platform In November 2019, Google LLC acquired Fitbit, Inc., a wearable device and fitness tracker company for US$ 2.1 Bn

Home Fitness App Market: Company Profile Snapshot

Under Armour, Inc. : Incorporated in 1938 , Under Armour, Inc. is a U.S.-based sports, and casual apparel and accessories company. The company develops, designs, and sells a broad range of footwear, sports, and casual apparel and accessories. The company operates under four business segments: apparel, footwear, accessories, and connected fitness.

: Incorporated in , Under Armour, Inc. is a U.S.-based sports, and casual apparel and accessories company. The company develops, designs, and sells a broad range of footwear, sports, and casual apparel and accessories. The company operates under four business segments: apparel, footwear, accessories, and connected fitness. Fitbit Inc. : Fitbit, Inc. is a manufacturer of wearable fitness and wireless-enabled devices. The company designs products that measure data such as calories burned, the quality of sleep, number of steps walked, and other personalized metrics.

: Fitbit, Inc. is a manufacturer of wearable fitness and wireless-enabled devices. The company designs products that measure data such as calories burned, the quality of sleep, number of steps walked, and other personalized metrics. Other major players operating in the global home fitness app market and profiled in the report include Adidas AG ASICS Corporation Azumio, Inc. Google, LLC Nike Inc. Noom, Inc. Polar Electro Oy Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



Home Fitness App Market – Scope of the Report

A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global home fitness app market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the home fitness app market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the home fitness app market is expected to progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the home fitness app market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the home fitness app market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the home fitness app market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the home fitness app market, along with cross-country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the home fitness app market, wherein, various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the Report on Home Fitness App Market

The report provides detailed information about the home fitness app market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the home fitness app market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for home fitness app market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for home fitness apps during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the home fitness app market?

How will COVID-19 impact the home fitness app market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the home fitness app market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the home fitness app market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the home fitness app market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the home fitness app market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the home fitness app market?

Research Methodology – Home Fitness App Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the home fitness app market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the home fitness app market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the home fitness app market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the home fitness app market.

For more information about this report visit: Home Fitness App Market

