Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market Size, Share & Growth [2030]

“The report on Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter’s five forces.

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market: Overview

The global mobile application and testing solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 17% between 2020 and 2030

The rising adoption of mobile applications and testing solutions to access real-time testing is expected to boost the mobile application and testing solutions market in the near future

The global mobile application and testing solutions market is expected to reach ~ US$ 25 Bn by 2030 from ~ US$ 5 Bn in 2020

by from ~ in North America holds a major share of the mobile application and testing solutions market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

North America remains the leading region in the mobile application and testing solutions market, with revenues in 2020 estimated at US$ 1,858.1 Mn

estimated at The mobile application and testing solutions market in Middle East & Africa and South America are also expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly in terms of share in the global mobile application and testing solutions market during the forecast period. This is due to growth of the market across Asia Pacific, backed by an increasingly agile mobile environment and rise in disposable income, which has propelled the demand for mobile application and testing solutions in the APAC region.

The market report provides analysis of the global mobile application and testing solutions market for the period 2018 – 2030, wherein 2018 is the historical year, 2019 is the base year, and 2020 – 2030 is the forecast period

, wherein is the historical year, is the base year, and is the forecast period The study would help clients to understand the adoption analysis of mobile application and testing solutions in different countries

Mobile testing is the ongoing process of testing mobile apps for functionality, usability, and consistency of the mobile device. In addition, mobile testing solutions integrate the entire process of testing. Furthermore, it includes a large range of application testing and evaluation techniques that encompass both standard software testing and mobile-platform-specific testing procedures.

The objective behind mobile application testing is to check the compatibility and functionality of the hardware of the mobile device. It is also used for evaluating and ensuring that the application is completely compatible with different OS platforms. It also identifies and resolves any code errors and bugs within the application.

North America Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market Snapshot

North America is a developed region and hence, innovation and new technologies are expected to be trends witnessed in the region over the next few years. North America held a prominent share of the global mobile application and testing solutions market in 2019. For the same reason, North America is projected to witness the highest opportunity addition in the market globally, with Europe and Asia Pacific being the next closest regions.

Key Growth Drivers of Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market

Growing popularity of automated testing

The growing popularity of automated testing is one of the major reasons driving the demand for mobile testing and software testing services. The popularity of test automation services is increasing among small & medium and large enterprises, owing to less testing turnaround time. Besides, automated testing is done to create, maintain, and execute mobile testing services for various mobile devices and mobile applications. This is expected to be the major factor driving the mobile application and testing solutions market.

Enhancing lifecycle of various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and notepads

People prefer to repair a product and use it rather than buying a new device due to the growing mobile testing services. Repairing a device is comparatively cheaper than buying a new device. In addition, mobile application testing is used to enhance and improve the lifecycle of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and notepads. It is also used to test the functionality, usability, performance, consistency, and other factors of the device, which in turn is expected to enhance the demand for mobile application and testing solutions.

Key Challenges Faced by Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market Players

Device diversity and availability are major restraints to the mobile application and testing solutions market

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

In April 2020, Testlio Inc., the leader in managed app testing, announced a major expansion and revision of its test management platform. In addition, the company launched the 3.0 networked testing platform, which provides new modules, a robust new UI/UX, new integration frameworks, and enhanced software engines.

In February 2016, Smart Software acquired a mobile testing platform named pCloudy, which is an analytics-driven platform for manual and automated testing of apps on real devices

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market: Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation: Incorporated in 1975, Microsoft Corporation designs, develops, and markets software, services, devices, and solutions. The company's product portfolio includes video games, software development tools, desktop and server management tools, business solution applications, server applications, cross device productivity applications, and operating systems. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and sells various devices such as PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other related accessories. It also provides solution support and consulting services. Some of the competitors of the company are Apple, Cisco Systems, Facebook, Google, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard.

Oracle Corporation: Incorporated in 1977, Oracle Corporation is an information technology company, providing applications, platforms, and IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates through three business segments: Cloud and Licensing, Hardware, and Services. Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments—applications, platforms, communications, and infrastructure. The company provides open, corporate communication solutions that drive business transformation for its customers and also help them adapt to the changing economy by relying on real-time communication (NOW economy, by Oracle).

IBM Corporation: Incorporated in 1911, IBM was previously well-known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. In 1924, it changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation i.e. IBM Corporation.

: Incorporated in IBM was previously well-known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. In it changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation i.e. IBM Corporation. IBM Corporation operates as an integrated services and technology company worldwide. It operates in five business segments: Global Business Services; Cognitive Solutions; Systems; Technology Services & Cloud Platforms; and Global Financing.

Other major players operating in the global mobile application and testing solutions market and profiled in the report include Qualitest Group SAP SE ScienceSoft USA Corporation TestingXperts Testlio Inc. ThinkSys Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc.



Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market – Scope of the Report

A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global mobile application and testing solutions market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the mobile application and testing solutions market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the mobile application and testing solutions market will progress during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the mobile application and testing solutions market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the mobile application and testing solutions market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the mobile application and testing solutions market. The global mobile application and testing solutions market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the mobile application and testing solutions market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players currently dominating the mobile application and testing solutions market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the Report on Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market

The report provides detailed information about the mobile application and testing solutions market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the mobile application and testing solutions market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the mobile application and testing solutions?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the mobile application and testing solutions market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the mobile application and testing solutions market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the mobile application and testing solutions market from 2020 to 2030?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the mobile application and testing solutions market?

Which are the leading companies in the mobile application and testing solutions market?

What are the strategies of the companies operating in the market?

Research Methodology – Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the mobile application and testing solutions market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the mobile application and testing solutions market. During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the mobile application and testing solutions market. For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and data of major countries of the world, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the mobile application and testing solutions market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary – Global Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Macroeconomic Factors

4.2.1. World GDP Indicator – For Top Economies

4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn)

4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.4.1. Forecast Factors

4.4.2. Ecosystem Analysis/ Value Chain Analysis

4.4.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.4.3.1. Drivers

4.4.3.2. Restraints

4.4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment – by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Testing Services

4.5.2. By OS Platform

4.5.3. By Devices

4.5.4. By Enterprise Size

4.6. Competitive Scenario and Trends

For more information about this report visit: Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market”

