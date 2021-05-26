Next Generation 3D Display Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2025

The next generation 3D display market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. The emphasis on developing multi-user display and in particular using refractive optics approach by majority of the companies such as Samsung Electronics, Nvidia, Microsoft, etc. is also boosting the growth of the market.

– The continuous development in panel manufacturing, introduction of 8K television and increasing emphasis on visual comfort are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. For instance, as per the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers and the “THX standard” for maximum visual comfort and experience FOVs of 30° and 40° are recommended respectively.

– Challenges in the automotive and consumer electronics industry to develop intelligent concepts for the human-machine interaction such as creating solutions that enhance the driver experience and allow the driver to simply and effectively interact with the vehicle without becoming distracted from the road are also industry centric factors contributing towards the growth of the next generation 3D display market. However, high cost of the 3D display and lack of 3D content hinders the market.

– Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak several countries including those having major markets are under lockdown impacting the 3D display negatively in terms of revenue due to the hault in production of majority goods using this technology, disrupted supple chain and decreased demand in the short run. Major manufacturers including Samsung, LG Display, and Xiaomi among others have suspended their manufacturing operations in China, India, South Korea, and European countries. However, in the long run the demand from automotive, consumer electronics and other industry end users will boost. The monetory investments in the research and developments in this field might be lower in coming few years as the main agenda of businesses would be to cover the losses incurred.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics to Provide Growth Opportunities

– With the vigorous development of VR, augmented reality (AR) is also gradually emerging. The future of VR/AR technology based on holographic display is predicted by analogy with the VR/AR based on binocular vision display and light field display thus creating growth opportunities for next generation 3D display in the consumer electronics industry. For instance, Facebook brought VR to the masses by releasing new standalone and tethered headset such as Oculus Go and Quest in May 2019.

– Major technology giants such as Microsoft and Google have been instrumental in aiding the emergence of holographic devices. Various real holographic reconstruction application places objects where they belong in the real world, not near a display screen. Companies are focusing to project holographic 3D (H3D) into space using tailored micro displays for HMD and HUD applications.

– In July 2019, a visual technology company HYPERVSN built the world’s first 3D holographic display system. A lightweight, easy-to-install combination of hardware and software, the system brings ideas, concepts and products to fantastical, surprising life. HYPERVSN has been used to create a variety of experiences for companies and events including a Nike product launch in Seoul, an installation for Louis Vuitton at Selfridges and a Hennessy event at Roland Garros.

– On the downside, the excessive cost of assembling 3Ddisplay devices are restraining the market growth. The process involves manufacturing and fabrication of new technologies, which might prove cost-intensive for smaller companies. Furthermore, the pricing might seem expensive for consumers across underdeveloped nations, limiting the market’s growth therein.

Asia Pacific to Witness Largest Growth in The Market

– Asia-Pacific presents a very lucrative market for the holographic display market owing to the presence of developing economies as well as countries well advanced in the consumer electronics industries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

– While the market in India is at a very nascent stage, however with a developing economy buoyed by a retail sector, increasing advertising expenditures, improving public and private infrastructure in India, the demand for next generation displays is expected to grow over the forecast period.

– Further, the expansion of consumer electronics manufacturing capacities, especially in the South Central region of China, coupled with rising exports to neighboring countries in Southeast Asia and declining average selling prices of various display technologies such as 4K,LCD, LED and OLED is projected to increase the adoption of holographic display among the various 3D display devices in the region.

– The easy availability of the 3D gaming hardware and software in the region will boost the growth opportunities for next generation 3D display, as most of the prime vendors like Nintendo are based in the region, provides the region with a competitive edge over others.

Competitive Landscape

The next generation 3D display market is highly fragmented because of the presence of large number of players in the market. The major market players are focusing on technological advancements and the players are adopting different strategies namely acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, by which only top players are gaining the market share.

– June 2019 – Continental AG worked with Silicon Valley company Leia Inc. to bring the new 3D Lightfield technology that generates an unprecedented 3D experience for all vehicle passengers without special eyewear.

– January 2019 – Samsung was granted a patent from the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for a ‘three-dimensional display device and user interfacing method. The patented Samsung 3D display device may be a 3D television or a 3D monitor that can connect to a smartphone or tablet.

