North American Radiation Protection Apron Market Forecast to 2024 by Type, Applications, Emerging Trends, Key Players

The North American medical radiation protection aprons market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is primarily driven by the increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growth in the number of trained radiologic technologists, growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and the increasing prevalence of cancer.

The major players operating in this market are Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106569

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Front protection aprons accounted for the largest share of the North American Medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018”

Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in end-user facilities such as dental clinics and hospital settings.

“Lead aprons accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018”

On the basis of material, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.

“US dominates the North American medical radiation protection aprons market”

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of the US can be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing prevalence of spine and orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by designation and country:

By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 50%

By Country: US: 80% and Canada: 20%

Research Coverage

This report studies the North American medical radiation protection aprons market based on type, material, and country. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total North American medical radiation protection aprons market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106569

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the medical radiation protection aprons offered by the top 5 players in the market. The report analyzes the North American medical radiation protection aprons market by type, material, and country

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, recent developments, and investments in the North American medical radiation protection aprons market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the North American medical radiation protection aprons market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

New Reports Available on SDKI With Impact of COVID-19 On Global and Regional Market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Customer Experience Management Market

Agriculture Drones Market

Vitamin D Market

Quantum Computing Market

Content Delivery Network Market