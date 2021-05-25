Dental Consumables Market Global Forecast to 2024 by Product, End-Users, Applications, Major Players

The global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024 from USD 27.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can largely be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries.

Some of the major players operating in this market include Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M Company (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations Inc. (US), and Septodont Holding (France).

“The dental restoration segment accounted for the largest share of the dental consumables market, by product, in 2018”

The dental restoration segment is expected to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental restorative procedures in Asian and South American countries, increasing consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies, and the growing demand for dental prosthetic procedures as a result of the rising geriatric population.

“Orthodontics segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the dental consumables market, by product, during the forecast period”

The orthodontics segment, which is further segmented into fixed braces, clear aligners/removable braces, and accessories, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to product innovations and the growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners/removable braces among end users.

“Europe to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market during the forecast period (2019–2024)”

Europe is expected to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism in some European countries, increasing number of dentists and clinical practices, and the increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe.

A breakdown of supply-side primary participants is mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25%

By Designation: C-level–20%, Director-level–35%, Others–45%

By Region: Asia Pacific–30%, North America–27%, Europe–25%, Latin America—8%, and the Middle East and Africa—10%

Research Coverage:

In this report, the dental consumables market is segmented by product, end user, and region. This report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It also provides a detailed analysis of competitive developments (such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, geographical expansions, and R&D activities) as well as the profiles the key players, their market shares, and their core competencies in the dental consumables market.

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—the market share analysis of top players, company profiles that comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the dental consumables market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report provides the latest statistics and industry trends, allowing buyers to identify high-growth product segments and potential customers and suppliers, hence driving revenue growth and profitability.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the dental consumable products offered by the top players operating in the global dental consumables market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global dental consumables market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the dental consumables market across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global dental consumables market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global dental consumables market.

