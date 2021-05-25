Chelating Agents Market Size | Global Report, 2025

The report on the global chelating agents market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global chelating agents market to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on chelating agents market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on chelating agents market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global chelating agents market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global chelating agents market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising demand for homecare products

• Increasing foreign investments and collaborations in the pharmaceutical industry

2) Restraints

• Stringent regulations regarding the use of hazardous chemicals

3) Opportunities

• Growing research and development of bio-degradable chelating agents

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global chelating agents market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.

The Global Chelating Agents Market by Product

• Sodium Gluconate

• Organphosphonates

• Aminopolycarboxylate

• Other Products

The Global Chelating Agents Market by Application

• Household & Industrial Cleaning

• Pulp & Paper

• Chemical Processing

• Water Treatment

• Agrochemicals

• Consumer Products

• Pharmaceutical

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Cargill, Incorporated

• BASF SE

• Valero Energy Corporation

• Dow Chemical Company

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Lanxess AG

• Kemira OYJ

• Merck Group

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the chelating agents market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the chelating agents market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global chelating agents market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Chelating Agents Market Highlights

2.2. Chelating Agents Market Projection

2.3. Chelating Agents Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Chelating Agents Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Chelating Agents Market

4. Chelating Agents Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Chelating Agents Market by Product

5.1. Sodium Gluconate

5.2. Organophosphonates

5.3. Aminopolycarboxylate

5.4. Other Products

6. Global Chelating Agents Market by Application

6.1. Household & Industrial Cleaning

6.2. Pulp & Paper

6.3. Chemical Processing

6.4. Water Treatment

6.5. Agrochemicals

6.6. Consumer Products

6.7. Pharmaceutical

7. Global Chelating Agents Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Chelating Agents Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Chelating Agents Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Chelating Agents Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Chelating Agents Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Chelating Agents Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Chelating Agents Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Chelating Agents Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Chelating Agents Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Chelating Agents Market by Country

7.4. RoW

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

