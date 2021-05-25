Firefighting Foam Market Size, Share | Forecast & Industry Report, 2025

The report on the global firefighting foam market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global firefighting foam market to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on firefighting foam market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on firefighting foam market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global firefighting foam market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global firefighting foam market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing expenditure on fire-related incidents at industrial sites

• Increasing awareness about environmentally safe products

• Declining usage of water as a fire extinguisher

2) Restraints

• Strict regulations regarding the production of firefighting foam

3) Opportunities

• Technological development combats the issue related to firefighting foams

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global firefighting foam market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-use industry.

The Global Firefighting Foam Market by Type

• Aqueous-film-forming Foam

• Protein Foam

• Alcohol-resistant Foam

• Synthetic Detergent Foam

• Other Types

The Global Firefighting Foam Market by End-use Industry

• Marine

• Oil & Gas

• Aviation

• Mining

• Other End-use Industries

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Angus Fire Ltd.

• Kerr Fire

• DIC Corporation

• Solberg Scandinavian AS

• Johnson Controls International PLC

• Dr. Sthamer

• SFFECO GLOBAL FZE

• Profoam Corporation

• FireChem

• K.V. Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the firefighting foam market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the firefighting foam market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global firefighting foam market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Firefighting Foam Market Highlights

2.2. Firefighting Foam Market Projection

2.3. Firefighting Foam Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Firefighting Foam Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Firefighting Foam Market

4. Firefighting Foam Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Firefighting Foam Market by Type

5.1. Aqueous-film-forming Foam

5.2. Protein Foam

5.3. Alcohol-resistant Foam

5.4. Synthetic Detergent Foam

5.5. Other Types

6. Global Firefighting Foam Market by End-use Industry

6.1. Marine

6.2. Oil & Gas

6.3. Aviation

6.4. Mining

