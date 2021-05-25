Polyamide Resins Market Size, Share & Growth [2025]

The report on the global polyamide resins market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global polyamide resins market to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on polyamide resins market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on polyamide resins market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global polyamide resins market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global polyamide resins market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Polyamide resins are widely used in the electrical and electronics industry for coating purpose

• The versatility of the flexographic printing market

• Increasing demand for polyamide resins from inks, paints, and coating, the automotive industry

2) Restraints

• Stringent environmental regulations on polyamide resins

3) Opportunities

• Trending lifestyle propels product demand in the fiber and textile industry

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global polyamide resins market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and end-use sector.

The Global Polyamide Resins Market by Type

• Dimer Acid-based Polyamide Resins

• Polyamide-epichlorohydrin Resins

The Global Polyamide Resins Market by Form

• Pellets

• Liquids

The Global Polyamide Resins Market by End-use Sector

• Ink and Printing

• Paints and Coating

• Automotive

• Fiber and Textile

• Electrical and Electronics

• Other End-use Sectors

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Toyobo Co., Ltd.

• The Ensinger Group

• RI Chemical Corporation

• MPD Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Solvay S.A.

• Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.

• Arizona Chemical Ltd.

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the polyamide resins market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the polyamide resins market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global polyamide resins market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Polyamide Resins Market Highlights

2.2. Polyamide Resins Market Projection

2.3. Polyamide Resins Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Polyamide Resins Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Sector

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Polyamide Resins Market

4. Polyamide Resins Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Polyamide Resins Market by Type

5.1. Dimer Acid-based Polyamide Resins

5.2. Polyamide-epichlorohydrin Resins

6. Global Polyamide Resins Market by Form

6.1. Pellets

6.2. Liquids

7. Global Polyamide Resins Market by End-use Sector

7.1. Ink and Printing

7.2. Paints and Coating

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Fiber and Textile

7.5. Electrical and Electronics

7.6. Other End-use Sectors

8. Global Polyamide Resins Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Polyamide Resins Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Polyamide Resins Market by Form

8.1.3. North America Polyamide Resins Market by End-use Sector

8.1.4. North America Polyamide Resins Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Polyamide Resins Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Polyamide Resins Market by Form

8.2.3. Europe Polyamide Resins Market by End-use Sector

8.2.4. Europe Polyamide Resins Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Polyamide Resins Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Polyamide Resins Market by Form

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Polyamide Resins Market by End-use Sector

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Polyamide Resins Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Polyamide Resins Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Polyamide Resins Market by Form

8.4.3. RoW Polyamide Resins Market by End-use Sector

8.4.4. RoW Polyamide Resins Market by Sub-region

