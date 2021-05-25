Pre-engineered Buildings Market Size, Share and Growth [2025]

The report on the global pre-engineered buildings market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global pre-engineered buildings market to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on pre-engineered buildings market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on pre-engineered buildings market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global pre-engineered buildings market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global pre-engineered buildings market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising use of steel in building and construction projects

• A surge in demand for green buildings

• Rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructural investment

2) Restraints

• Lower thermal conductivity and limited fire resistance

3) Opportunities

• Rapid urbanization in developing countries stimulates the growth of new construction projects

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global pre-engineered buildings market is segmented on the basis of product, and applications.

The Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market by Product

• Steel Structure

• Concrete Structure

• Civil Structure

• Other Products

The Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market by Applications

• Commercial Building

• Industrial Building

• Other Applications

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Nucor Corporation

• BlueScope Steel Limited

• NCI Building Systems, Inc.

• Zamil Steel Holding Company

• PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd.

• Everest Industries Ltd.

• Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Tiger Steel Engineering Pvt., Ltd.

• Jindal Buildsys Limited

• Era Infra Engineering Ltd.

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the pre-engineered buildings market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the pre-engineered buildings market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global pre-engineered buildings market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.Table of Content

