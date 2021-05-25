TMT Steel Bar Market Size, Growth | Report [2025]

The report on the global TMT steel bar market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global TMT steel bar market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on TMT steel bar market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on TMT steel bar market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global TMT steel bar market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global TMT steel bar market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Request For Full Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-104368

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The rising global construction industry

• Infrastructural development across the globe

• Various advantages of TMT steel bars over torsional bars

2) Restraints

• Technical constraints with respect to higher grade TMT bars

3) Opportunities

• Technological innovations in the construction industry

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global TMT steel bar market is segmented on the basis of diameter type, grade type, and application.

The Global TMT Steel Bar Market by Diameter Type

• 6-8 MM

• 8-12 MM

• 12 MM and Above

The Global TMT Steel Bar Market by Grade Type

• Fe-415

• Fe-500

• Fe-550

• Other Grade Types

The Global TMT Steel Bar Market by Application

• Residential

• Infrastructure

• Commercial

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Essar Steel India Ltd.

• ArcelorMittal SA

• Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd.

• Kamdhenu Ltd.

• Tata Steel Ltd.

• Prime Gold International Ltd.

• Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.

• JSW Steel Ltd.

• MSP Steel & Power Ltd.

• Other Companies

What Does This Report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the TMT steel bar market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the TMT steel bar market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global TMT steel bar market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. TMT Steel Bar Market Highlights

2.2. TMT Steel Bar Market Projection

2.3. TMT Steel Bar Market Regional Highlights

3. Global TMT Steel Bar Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Diameter Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Grade Type

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of TMT Steel Bar Market

4. TMT Steel Bar Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global TMT Steel Bar Market by Diameter Type

5.1. 6-8 MM

5.2. 8-12 MM

5.3. 12 MM and Above

6. Global TMT Steel Bar Market by Grade Type

6.1. Fe-415

6.2. Fe-500

6.3. Fe-550

6.4. Other Grade Types

7. Global TMT Steel Bar Market by Application

7.1. Residential

7.2. Infrastructure

7.3. Commercial

