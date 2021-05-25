Stearic Acid Market Expected to Rise at A Higher CAGR Value

“A research report on Stearic Acid Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77426

Global stearic acid market was valued at around $ 8.47 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach nearly $ 11.5 billion by 2024. Rising awareness among consumers about benefits of personal care products is resulting in higher usage of cosmetics and personal care products, which is anticipated to drive global stearic acid market. Stearic acid is a waxy solid, saturated fatty acid that is derived from animal fat and vegetable oils. Stearic acid market is gaining momentum owing to powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin. In addition, the growing utilization of stearic acid in various industries including, automotive, construction and cleaners are likely to boost the growth of the stearic acid market over the forecast period. Growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products due to decreasing petrochemical dependence is expected to remain a key driving factor in the stearic acid market.

The market for stearic acid has been segmented into type, end use, distribution channel and region. Among types, vegetable-based segment is anticipated to lead global stearic acid market. Based on application, the market is categorized into Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Textiles, Lubricants, Rubber Processing and Others (Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Plastics, etc.). Soaps & Detergent segment holds the maximum share in the global stearic acid market backed by rising preference for naturally produced stearic acid as a raw material in soaps and detergents production owing to their competitive prices and no harmful and allergic effects on humans.

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated in direct sales and distributors sales. In 2018, distributors sales held the maximum share in the global stearic acid market. However, direct sales of stearic acid are expected to increase during the forecast period, backed by stearic acid manufacturers’ focus on maintaining and retaining clients in the long run. Regionally, Asia- Pacific is the largest consumer of stearic acid globally owing to increasing investment in major downstream sector such as chemicals, automotive, textiles, pharma & biotechnology, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global stearic acid market size.

• To forecast global stearic acid market based on type, end use, distribution and region.

• To identify drivers, challenges and trends global stearic acid market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global stearic acid market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global stearic acid market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of stearic acid.

Some of the leading players in Global stearic acid market are VVF (Global) Limited, Akzo Nobel Oleo Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Proctor & Gamble Chemicals, PMC Biogenix, Twin Rivers, Kao Chemicals, among others.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of leading manufacturers across Global. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global stearic acid market.

SDKI calculated global stearic acid market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and, applications for getting an appropriate overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Stearic acid manufacturers, exporters, importers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to stearic acid market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global stearic acid market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Vegetable based

o Animal based

• Market, By End Use:

o Soaps & Detergents

o Rubber Processing

o Textiles

o Personal Care

o Lubricants

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia- Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct

o Distributors

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global stearic acid market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77426

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Stearic Acid Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Animal based, Vegetable based)

5.2.2. By End Use (Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Textiles, Lubricants, Rubber Processing and Others)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Direct, Distributors)

5.2.4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa and South America)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. Asia-Pacific Stearic Acid Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By End Use

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.2.4. By Country (China, Taiwan, India, Japan, South Korea)

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Stearic Acid Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Type

6.3.1.2.2. By End Use

6.3.2. Japan Stearic Acid Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Type

6.3.2.2.2. By End Use

6.3.3. India Stearic Acid Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Type

6.3.3.2.2. By End Use

6.3.4. South Korea Stearic Acid Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Type

6.3.4.2.2. By End Use

6.3.5. Taiwan Stearic Acid Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Type

6.3.5.2.2. By End Use

7. Europe Stearic Acid Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End Use

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Stearic Acid Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Type

7.3.1.2.2. By End Use

7.3.2. Italy Stearic Acid Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By End Use

7.3.3. Germany Stearic Acid Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Type

7.3.3.2.2. By End Use

7.3.4. United Kingdom Stearic Acid Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Type

7.3.4.2.2. By End Use

7.3.5. Spain Stearic Acid Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Type

7.3.5.2.2. By End Use

8. North America Stearic Acid Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End Use

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel

8.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico)

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Stearic Acid Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Type

8.3.1.2.2. By End Use

8.3.2. Canada Stearic Acid Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Type

8.3.2.2.2. By End Use

8.3.3. Mexico Stearic Acid Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Type

8.3.3.2.2. By End Use

9. South America Stearic Acid Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End Use

9.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Stearic Acid Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Type

9.3.1.2.2. By End Use

9.3.2. Argentina Stearic Acid Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2.2. By End Use

9.3.3. Colombia Stearic Acid Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Type

9.3.3.2.2. By End Use

Get More Info: Stearic Acid Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service Market

Switchgear Market

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

Diabetic Footwear Market

UAE Tire Market

Trading Analytics Market

Australia AI as a Service Market

Air Purifier Market

Mechanical Ventilators Market