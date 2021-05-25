POS Terminal Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

“A research report on POS Terminal Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77298

Global POS terminal market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024, growing from $ 14.53 billion in 2018 to $ 24.25 billion by 2024, owing to increasing use of Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) cards. Point of sale (POS) terminals are used for handling payments and checkouts. Modern POS terminals integrate multiple systems into a single terminal to manage operations such as printing, card payments, billing and cash collection. Moreover, need for user-friendly, secure and convenient payment options is bolstering the growth of global POS terminal market. Large number of debit and credit card transactions is pushing the demand for POS terminals among retailers and other end-users. Additionally, reduction in the cost of POS systems and government initiatives to promote cashless transactions in various countries are expected to fuel global POS terminal market in coming years.

Global POS terminal market can be segmented based on product type, deployment, EMV compliance and end use industry. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into fixed, portable and mPOS. Fixed POS held the major share in 2018, however, its market share is expected to decline during forecast period due to increasing demand for portable and mPOS terminals. POS terminals cater to various industries such as retail, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, education and others. Retail sector captured majority of the share in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as POS systems allow easy and fast billing.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, on account of growing disposable income and increasing number of government initiatives to promote digital economy in various countries in the region.

Major players operating in global POS terminal market include Ingenico SA., Verifone Systems Inc., Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., LTD, Cegid Group, PAX Technology etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2017, Verifone launched Verifone Carbon 8, which is an affordable and portable POS solution. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Sage to offer integrated POS and business accounting solution on Verifone Carbon 8.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global POS terminal market size.

• To classify and forecast global POS terminal market based on product type, deployment, EMV compliance, industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global POS terminal market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global POS terminal market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global POS terminal market.

Some of the leading players in global POS terminal market are: Ingenico SA., Verifone Systems Inc., Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., LTD, Cegid Group, PAX Technology, Toshiba Corporation, Castles Technology Co., Ltd, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Samsung Electronics Inc, NEC Corporation, etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated global POS terminal market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• POS Terminals Manufacturers.

• Suppliers & Distributors

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to POS Terminal

• The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global POS terminal market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product Type:

o Fixed

o Portable

o mPOS

• Market, by Deployment:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Market, by EMV Compliance:

o EMV

o Non-EMV

• Market, by Industry:

o Retail

o Travel & Hospitality

o Media & Entertainment

o Healthcare

o Education

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

 Indonesia

o Europe

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Russia

 France

 Germany

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o Middle East & Africa

 Iran

 Turkey

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global POS terminal market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77298

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Percent Usage Share By Type of POS Terminal

4.2. Percent Usage Share By Purpose of POS terminal

4.3. POS Terminal Usage Percent Share, By Challenges

4.4. Satisfaction level with POS Terminal

4.5. Key Challenges Faced with Existing Vendor (N=103)

4.6. Key Parameters for Purchase Decision (N=103)

5. Global POS Terminal Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Fixed, Portable and mPOS)

5.2.2. By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise)

5.2.3. By EMV Compliance (EMV and Non-EMV)

5.2.4. By Industry (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America)

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map

5.3.1. By Product Type (Fixed, Portable and mPOS)

5.3.2. By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise)

5.3.3. By Industry (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education and Others)

6. Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Deployment

6.2.3. By Industry

6.2.4. By Country (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

6.3. Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Country Analysis

6.3.1. China POS Terminal Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Industry

6.3.2. Japan POS Terminal Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Industry

6.3.3. India POS Terminal Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Industry

6.3.4. Australia POS Terminal Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.4.2.2. By Industry

6.3.5. Indonesia POS Terminal Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.5.2.2. By Industry

7. Europe POS Terminal Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Deployment

7.2.3. By Industry

7.2.4. By Country (United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, France, Germany and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe POS Terminal Country Analysis

7.3.1. United Kingdom POS Terminal Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Industry

7.3.2. Italy POS Terminal Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Industry

7.3.3. Russia POS Terminal Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Industry

7.3.4. France POS Terminal Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.4.2.2. By Industry

7.3.5. Germany POS Terminal Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.5.2.2. By Industry

8. North America POS Terminal Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Deployment

8.2.3. By Industry

8.2.4. By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico)

8.3. North America POS Terminal Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States POS Terminal Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Industry

8.3.2. Canada POS Terminal Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Industry

8.3.3. Mexico POS Terminal Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Industry

9. Middle East & Africa POS Terminal Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Deployment

9.2.3. By Industry

9.2.4. By Country (Iran, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. Middle East & Africa POS Terminal Country Analysis

9.3.1. Iran POS Terminal Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Industry

9.3.2. Turkey POS Terminal Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Industry

9.3.3. South Africa POS Terminal Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Industry

9.3.4. Saudi Arabia POS Terminal Market Outlook

9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.4.1.1. By Value

9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

Get More Info: POS Terminal Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Physical Security Market

Automotive Navigation Systems Market

Floating Solar Panels Market

Dating Apps Market

Denmark Digital Signage Market

Multimode Optical Fiber Market

Europe Green Tire Market

Bus Market

Transformer Core Market