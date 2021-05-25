Africa Two-Wheeler Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players

“A research report on Africa Two-Wheeler Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Africa two-wheeler market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% until 2025, on the back of inadequate public transportation system, growing urbanization and increasing import of two-wheelers across the region. Moreover, increasing penetration of Chinese and Indian low-cost two-wheelers in Africa two-wheeler market through two-wheeler importers are providing more options to the customers, which is expected to positively influence the market during forecast period.

Africa two-wheeler market can be segmented based on vehicle type, engine capacity and country. Based on vehicle type, Africa two-wheeler market can be segmented into motorcycle and scooter & moped. Motorcycle segment was the largest segment by volume in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its larger fuel carrying capacity and better maneuverability in the rugged road conditions across the region. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for daily commutes, better off-roading performance, and ability to avoid traffic congestion etc., are fueling the demand for motorcycles in Africa two-wheeler market. Based on engine capacity, the market can be segmented into up to 125cc,126cc-250cc, 251cc-500cc and above 500cc. Among these segments, up to 125cc two-wheelers accounted for the largest market share in Africa two-wheeler market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period on the back of availability of a wide range of up to 125 cc two-wheeler models by various brands, low prices and better fuel economy.

In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Uganda, Ethiopia, Algeria, Tanzania, South Africa, and Angola. Although due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, demand for two-wheelers in Egypt is expected to decline by around 30%, the country is expected to continue accounting for the largest share in Africa two-wheeler market, primarily due to lack of public transportation system, increasing number of female riders as well as easy financing options and growing per capita income in the country. Nigeria accounted for the second-largest share in Africa two-wheeler market in 2019 due to inadequate public intra-city transport system, increasing economic activity as well as rising demand for last-mile delivery purposes.

Some of the major players operating in Africa two-wheeler market are Bajaj Auto Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Limited and others, which include Suzuki, TVS, Piaggio, SYM, Chinese manufacturers, etc. Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players to increase their customer base and expand their sales & distribution networks in Africa two-wheeler market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast Africa two-wheeler market size.

• To classify and forecast Africa two-wheeler market based on vehicle type, engine capacity, and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Africa two-wheeler market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Africa two-wheeler market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Africa two-wheeler market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Africa two-wheeler market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of leading two-wheeler manufacturers across the region. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in two-wheeler market in Africa.

SDKI calculated Africa two-wheeler market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to two-wheeler market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Africa two-wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter & Moped

• Market, By Engine Capacity:

o Up to 125 cc

o 126 cc – 250 cc

o 251 cc – 500 cc

o Above 500 cc

• Market, by Country:

o Egypt

o Nigeria

o Kenya

o Angola

o Morocco

o Ethiopia

o Tanzania

o Algeria

o South Africa

o Uganda

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Africa two-wheeler market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.2.2. By Engine Capacity

4.2.3. By Country

4.2.4. By Company (2018)

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)

5. Egypt Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.2.3. By Company

5.3. Pricing Analysis

5.4. Import Duties

5.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)

6. Nigeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.2.3. By Company

6.3. Pricing Analysis

6.4. Import Duties

6.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)

7. Kenya Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.2.3. By Company

7.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. Import Duties

7.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)

8. Tanzania Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.2.3. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. Import Duties

8.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)

9. Morocco Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Engine Capacity

9.2.3. By Company

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. Import Duties

9.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)

